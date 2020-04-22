In 2018, officials became aware of a need for a team of individuals trained to respond to higher-level calls requiring specialized technical expertise and experience, such as high-angle rescue, conducting rescue operations in confined spaces or trenches and operating in conditions in which hazardous materials are involved.
A dozen people completed the necessary training, and the Martinsville Fire and EMS Special Operations Team was born.
Dan Howell, Joe Haynes, Chris Bouldin, Daniel Hill, Dwayne Robertson, John Kaczor, Todd Owens, Brandon McAlexander, Logan Peters, Brandon Nunley, Kenny Brady and James Hopkins collectively received a Unit Citation earlier this month for completing this necessary training.
“Our firefighters put forth numerous hours preparing for their duties,” Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said. “Hundreds of training hours are expended in fire, EMS, hazardous materials, leadership and other programs for continuing education. All too often these efforts go unrecognized.”
A Unit Citation is given when the teamwork of the group is deemed exemplary and no one person is responsible for the outcome of the situation.
Anderson also recognized three members for being promoted within the department. A badge presentation was made to Assistant Chief Jimmy Ashworth, Capt. Dwayne Robertson and Lieut. Brandon McAlexander.
“There is no award that can express the appreciation that our fire and EMS personnel deserve,” Anderson said. “These awards are only a small token and a step towards that appreciation.
“We realize that teamwork is crucial in the fire and EMS profession."
