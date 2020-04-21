On May 17, 2019, Medic 1 responded to a call of difficulty breathing. A person’s tracheotomy tube had come out, and a family member was trying unsuccessfully to reinsert it when first responders arrived.
“After several attempts from our crew to replace [the tube] the patient went into respiratory arrest,” Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson said. “Medic 2 crew responded to assist.”
Micah Lackey, Billy Akers, Todd Owen and Tim Jamison began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the next attempt at intubation through the tracheotomy was successful.
As a result, the person regained respiration and survived. The emergency actions of the four rescuers saved the persons life.
“Unfortunately HIPAA [privacy laws] restricts us on how much we can say on medical calls,” Anderson said. “I think it’s worth noting that the ones recognized are each unique and considered above and beyond the ‘normal’ life saves we have.”
In June of 1998, the Martinsville Fire and EMS Department began the Special Awards Program designed to recognize career personnel and volunteers for acts for bravery, courage, merit, outstanding service and education.
“Although sometimes these criteria are viewed as ‘part of the job,’ we know that only so much is expected of Fire and EMA personnel, whether it is part of the job or not,” Anderson said. “Since inception of the program, we have documented close to 150 lifesaving awards.”
The department worked more than a dozen overdose cases in 2018 and exceeded that number in 2019.
“There is no award that can express the appreciation that our fire and EMS personnel deserve,” Anderson said. “These awards are only a small token and a step towards that appreciation.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
