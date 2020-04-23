Heroes at work:The people who help feed and nourish first responders in Martinsville

Many of the unspoken heroes in the community are those who work in the food business. In the midst of an escalating health crisis, keeping healthy and safe is measured against the risk of providing an essential service.
National reports of the decline in revenue for restaurant industry vary from 40% to 80%. Those with a built-in base of customers accustomed to having their orders delivered or having them prepared to go have been able to weather the pandemic better than establishments where the customer base is more inclined to come in, sit down and be served.
“I hope we don’t have to wait until June,” Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said at a COVID-19 briefing earlier this month. “I’m ordering from local restaurants. … We need to get businesses back open sooner than later.”
Those that remain open are adjusting and finding ways to make the “new norm” work, and despite the hardship created by the coronavirus crisis, small acts of appreciation are noted.
“Thank you to Domino’s Pizza for providing pizza at our Company 2 station this evening,” a Facebook post reads from Martinsville Fire & EMS’s page. “We appreciate all the local businesses supporting our community.”
Ashley’s Taste of Home on Kings Mountain Road provided lunch to firefighters and EMS providers on Monday, and on Tuesday Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner purchased lunch at Wild Mags for all of the first responders and had it delivered.
Wednesday the Rich Acres Christian Church purchased lunch for everyone from Chick-fil-A on Commonwealth Boulevard.
Also on Wednesday, retired Martinsville Fire Chief and Elk’s Exalted Ruler Kenneth Draper dropped by with a donation of 100 safety glasses donated by the Martinsville Elk’s Lodge 1752.
If you would like to donate, call and coordinate a drop-off location and time by calling the Martinsville Fire and EMS at 276-403-5325 or Henry County Public Safety at 276-634-4660.
Said Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson: “These gracious acts of support go a long way to keeping the spirits up for all our providers.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.