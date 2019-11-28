Holiday gift ideas that say Martinsville, Henry County and beyond

The holidays are a time of joy, peace, giving and receiving, but what do you get someone who has it all? A gift of local flavor might be just the right thing for this holiday.
We went looking for some uniquely local gift ideas that hint of personal tastes from Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County or even Southwest Virginia.
Here are some items we found. You will have to do your own buying and wrapping.
For something that says “Martinsville,” there are some options that physically bear the city’s name.
Located at the visitor center inside New College Institute in Martinsville, two new shirt designs recently hit the shelves. Sporting a feminine and masculine design, both options come in multiple color choices.
“The feminine t-shirt has an outline of the state with our area code spelled out in pretty lettering, two-seven-six, with a heart right above Martinsville and Henry County,” said Jeff Alderman, visitor center associate. “On the masculine shirt, it says Martinsville and Henry County with the latitude and longitude degrees right below that.”
Giving a Martinsville shirt not only gets the gifting job done, but also lets the recipient show off where they’re from or an area they enjoy visiting.
“We’re a small town, and personally, we’re proud of where we’re from,” Alderman said.
A little bit of sweet
Got a sweetie? A sweet relative? A sweet friend? A sweet tooth? Cocoa Trail Chocolates provides extra sweet treats during the holidays.
With a flagship location in Collinsville, a store in Danville and a pop-up holiday shop at the Danville Mall, no matter where a person shops this season, they won’t be too far away from a truffle or two.
Brittany Agee, co-owner of Cocoa Trail Chocolates, said that the CinnaMan – a cinnamon roll snowman flavor – peppermint tree and the normal truffles are some of the best sellers this season.
When someone purchases a party tray of chocolates, or new this year, a basket of chocolates, they also receive a complimentary “to and from” label making the treats perfect for gifting.
“Our chocolates themselves make wonderful gifts,” Agee said. “They are freshly made and some are one-of-a-kind.”
Brewing up ideas
Is someone on the list always thirsting for a good gift? There are a multitude of options at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton that may tickle his or her taste buds.
Mountain Valley Brewing owners Peggy Donivan and Herb Atwell don’t distribute, bottle or can their beer, but that doesn’t mean people can’t give a craft drink as a gift.
“We definitely sell adorable logo MVB howlers – 32-ounce glass – but we will gladly fill any howler or growler,” Donivan said.
With the holidays underway, an emerging favorite is the Gingerbread Man, a gingerbread stout.
“The seasonal favorites are great to share with family and friends, especially over the holidays,” Donivan said.
There are a total of 13 varieties on tap at the brewery, featuring an assortment of styles and flavors.
“We also sell quite a bit of our newest winter warmer, Shoot the Moon, which is a dark and hearty imperial stout, carefully aged in a rye whiskey barrel,” Donivan said. “We have lighter options also, including our house favorite ales, Vulture Roost and Kookie Rooster.”
Additional merchandise includes men’s and women’s t-shirts, hoodies and hats.
“Hats make a great gift and the hoodies are super cozy,” Donivan said. “Our pint glasses are also a nice gift. We make a point to include Axton, VA, on our merchandise because, honestly, it’s great to give a shout out to our hometown.”
Music to your ears
Have a music lover? Chances are, they’ve either attended or heard of Rooster Walk, a music and arts festival that takes place at Pop’s Farm in Axton.
People generally think of buying merchandise at this annual weekend concert, but there are also items online at www.roosterwalk.com that enthusiasts may purchase throughout the year.
“Commemorative posters from each fest are probably the top seller,” said Johnny Buck, Rooster Walk's cofounder. “The poster has the date and band lineup for that particular festival and folks often get them framed and hang them in their home.”
T-shirts and pint cups from specific festivals are also popular gifting items.
Buck noted that the items serve as keepsakes from a festival that people attended and want to remember.
Books of a local type
For bookworms, a trip to the Poor Farmers Market in Meadows of Dan could be a one-stop shop. Featuring an entire wall of regional books, the mountain store located just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway provides local authors a place to sell their creations.
Some of the most popular titles include “The Man who Moved a Mountain” by Richard Davids, “Orlean Puckett: The Life of a Mountain Midwife” by Karen Smith, “Ed and Lizzie: The Mabrys and their Mill” by Michael Ryan, “Shine on Mayberry Moon” by Aaron McAlexander and multiple selections by local author and historian Thomas Perry.
“People seem to love books about this area specifically and Mabry Mill,” said Trinity Goad, manager at the Poor Farmers Market. “I think they like these titles and genre of books because they come here and just fall in love with the area and they want to know more about it.”
A book also makes a great present for a mountain lover or someone who doesn’t live close by, but would like to learn more about the region’s history and culture.
“Gifts by local authors are perfect because it’s technically the gift that keeps on giving. You will learn new things about places or things that you didn’t know. Also, you can lend out the book for others to read,” Goad said. “And also, if you’re like me and you really enjoy it, then you will read it more than once.”
