Glamour, sentimentality and laughter come to the stage with the “Patriot Players’ Christmas Spectacular,” which opens Thursday at Patrick Henry Community College.
Highlights of the show include some scenes with “Peanuts” characters and songs as well as portrayals of celebrities.
It also has popular and classic songs presented with gusto. Backed by full chorus dressed in glittery black and gold, Kim Hairston belts out a powerful “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child.” Right after, she and Brandon Martin sing the gentle “The Precious Lamb of God,” with the previously enthusiastic choir turned solemn and graceful.
Local stage veteran Demi Richardson slithers down a staircase in a red sequined evening gown and platinum wig á la Marilyn Monroe, singing “Favorite Things.”
“I’m always playing the bimbo, it seems like, in Patriot Players,” she said laughing.
Taking a more serious tone, Richardson added, “Marilyn’s one of those really popular iconic divas, fun to play. Everybody can kind of get in her mindset during Christmas:” glitter, fun and glitz.
Singing as Monroe “Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” “is interesting,” Richardson said, because Monroe would be more likely thought of singing a playfully sensual song such as “Santa Baby.”
Bridgette Burnette is Aretha Franklin, singing “This Christmas.”
That gives “some pretty big shoes to fill,” Burnette said. “She’s such a diva. I’ve always wanted to be one and never had the courage to” — until now.
A characteristic of Franklin was that she wore shoes that were so hard to walk in that she mostly stayed in place, Burnette said. Rather than movement, “she let her voice do the job.”
Burnette also plays on saying some things to make “people say, ‘Oh yes, she really is Aretha!’” she said laughing.
Linda Via takes on the range of the numbers’ personalities, from a playful Liza Minnelli “Sleigh Ride” to a solemn spine-tingling “Hallelujah” she sings with Brandon Martin, Hairston, Burnette and Pam Wall. Their voices soar and dive.
“You talk about a challenge,” Via said, but as “Hallelujah” has come together for them “we feed off each other” to create the power of the song.
Children portray the characters of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“There’s like about five characters that say stuff, and I’m the one that doesn’t say anything, and I just stand there,” said 7-year-old Greylin Martin, who added that it is lots of fun.
“When we sing the song we do a big circle around a tree, then we go left and right, and it’s fun to go left and right and spin,” Greylin added.
The characters include Gates DeVault as Linus, Jack Kirby as Charlie Brown and Caroline Kirby as Lucy.
Max Hall and Stacey Davis, local stage veterans who are engaged, have a number together: He sings “What’s This” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as she, in a sleek, red velvet suit with white trim, dances around in the background and her 4-year-old niece, Willow Davis, scurries across the stage as the dog Zero (They pair up again as one of three waltzing couples in “White Christmas.”)
Hall later changes into a royal blue suit studded with silver to be Elvis Presley singing “Blue Christmas.” “I hear the rumor that I sound exactly like Elvis,” Hall said, “and when they bring him back from Area 51 where he’s hiding, he’ll be impressed.”
Travis Oakley is a reindeer chasing around the walker-wielding Pam Wall as Grandma behind Hall as he sings “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.”
An group from Ray Hollingsworth Dance and Arts Studio performs three numbers: ballet, tap and jazz. They are students, ages 10 through 12, from three different classes who volunteered to be in the “Christmas Spectacular” and have been practicing several times a week to prepare, studio owner Mandy Frazier said.
“It’s been fun, an adjustment from studio space” and recorded music to the stage with live singing, she said. The dancers are Emma Wilson, Kendall Sapp, Lillie Cate Sapp, Abby Branson, Keegan Jones, Bailey Hendricks, Carley Sturm, Ellie Joyce-Bagwell, Hailey Walker, Dylan Spencer and De’Miya Martin.
Martin, a local theater legend who now works as a singer on cruise ships, is back in town for three months — and back on the stage at the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at PHCC. His numbers include a playful “Mr. Grinch” and the cheerful “Happy Holidays,” which he sings as a duet with his good friend Devin Pendleton, the show’s artistic director.
Tributes to faraway love include the mournful “Hard Candy Christmas,” sung by Morgan Young (also the stage manager), followed directly by the spunky “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Hairston.
Those and more numbers are part of this 2-hour show. Other cast members are Morgan Amos, Anna Beach, Mallory Burton, Hayden Calfee, Rick Costine, Lori Gongora, Heather Hoffman, Kristina Hudson, Susan Jellum, Riley LaMonica, Anna Locklear, Sherry Locklear, Shawana Martin, Kayden Moore, Mary Evelyn Quirk, Julia Van Nutt, Mia Waddell and Carrie Wilson.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
