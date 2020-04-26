It was starting out as barbecue judges that turned Lance Thompson of Bassett and Mark Hylton of Stuart into cooks.
Now the duo, who cook as the competition team Oinkerz BBQ, aren’t letting the pandemic isolations stop them from competing. Last week they came in third in The BBQ League’s Virtual Brisket competition, and this week they are competing in another online cooking contest.
The pair are connected through Casi Thompson, Thompson’s wife and Hylton’s stepdaughter. Her mother and Hylton’s wife is Marsha Hylton. The Thompsons have two children, Blake, 7, and Alli, 4.
Their cooking is “a hobby that we’d like to turn into a job one day,” Thompson said.
The duo became interested in competition barbecue several years ago, and to take their interest to the next level, in 2014 they took a class in judging that was presented by the Kansas City Barbecue Society at Chateau Morrisette.
The judging classes teach how to assess for tenderness and “how to score certain things,” Thompson said.
The first competition they judged was in 2016 in Galax, “and we were just hooked from there,” Hylton said.
The meat they tasted while they were judging was “a whole other level of food. It’s awesome,” Thompson said. “We said, ‘We really have to figure out how to cook this stuff.’”
Judging “helped us kind of quickly enhance our skills,” Thompson said, “since we knew what judges are looking for.”
And that training and experience also really helped give them ideas on what to aim for in their cooking, they said. They experimented for a couple of years before they were ready to compete.
By about 2017 they “started developing flavors that we wanted to meet Kansas City Barbecue Society tastes,” Hylton said. “From 2017 ’til now we’re very comfortable with how we feel about our barbecue.”
Comfortable, but not complacent.
“”Every time we cook it’s a learning experience, whether at home or competition settings,” Hylton said. “We’re always learning. It evolves from each cook. You learn a little bit more each time you cook.”
Each man has a couple of drum smokers at his house, and together they have a large. gravity-fed smoker they haul to and from competitions on a trailer. They cook pulled pork, competition-style ribs, two different styles of brisket and chicken. They’ve also cooked turkey and venison and even barbecue meatloaf, which Hylton called “one of my favorites.”
On the circuit, they go to competitions two or three weekends a month. At home, they cook “whenever we get a chance,” Hylton said. “We get together as much as possible.”
Competition barbecue has become popular during the past decade, Thompson said, and the pandemic reactions “shut every competition down across the nation. Most barbecue cooks or competition cooks like us are obsessed with it. They can cook at home but still feel that itch to go out and compete.”
The Barbecue League figured out how to scratch that itch through an online competition, they said. Competitors had to submit thee photographs, one of the raw meat, one of the cooking in progress and one of the finished product; turn in a PDF file describing how that food would taste; and submit a 15-second video demonstrating the meat’s tenderness.
“That’s a little trickier than it sounds,” Thompson said. “We don’t give our exact recipe.”
The pandemic also put a halt on their plans to go into catering. They had been cooking large-scale meals for family, friends and church and just had begun the process of getting a catering license.
One of the biggest supporters they’ve had has been Tommy Houston of Checkered Pig, they said. He was super active and successful on the barbecue circuit when they were getting started.
“We love Tommy, and we have followed him before we even got into this to see what he has done,” Hylton said. “We can only hope to reach that caliber.
“When we first got started, if we needed anything, he never hesitated to answer. It felt good for him to be established like that, and we were just up and coming, to help us out like he did. It’s something we’ll never forget.”
The barbecue circuit is “one big barbecue family,” Hylton said, and friends they’ve met there have been supportive.
Most important, though, has been the support of their families back home.
“Our families have really stuck behind us through this venture,” Hylton said. “If it wasn’t for them backing us up, sometimes I wonder if we’d be together doing this. … It’s just so delightful having this in our lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.