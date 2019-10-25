A frozen treat isn’t the only cool thing at Livy’s ice cream shop.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the shop lights up the night by projecting a pink aura onto its storefront at 2842 Virginia Ave in Collinsville.
What’s even more chill of the company is that it has promised to donate a portion of each sale through the end of the month to a local nonprofit organization that helps people facing cancer diagnoses.
Owner Rodney Billings said he hopes to contribute somewhere between $300 and $500 to the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition Ladies First: Community Breast Health Initiative, a component of the Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.
The coalition increases access to screening mammograms and other diagnostic tests for local, uninsured women who meet certain income guidelines. The organization also performs a variety of outreach activities in the community to provide breast health education.
Both owning an ice cream shop and helping fund cancer research have been passions of Billings’ for years. He said it seemed natural to combine the two when the time came.
“For years I would take summer trips to Homestead Creamery with my kids. Last year I began exploring new business opportunities, and it just came to me: Wouldn’t it be nice to have a place that offered Homestead Creamery?” Billings said.
Sharing frozen dessert with the community also opened a door for Billings to give consumers the scoop on the importance of finding a cure for cancer. It’s a topic that’s close to his heart.
“We all know someone who is or has fought this battle. Some have lost, others fight and survive,” Billings said. “My father, who is my biggest supporter and has helped Livy’s in many ways, is a colon cancer survivor.”
Billings also spoke of other individuals, such as his childhood friend Amanda Thomas, who, like thousands in Virginia, is battling breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the state, with an estimated 7,000-plus new cases this year alone.
“It’s heartbreaking to see these families fight for their lives,” Billings said. “Raising money to find a cure or promote awareness, even if it just saves one life, is worth every penny.”
No matter which flavor of ice cream a person chooses, each scoop helps fund the search for a cure. There are currently 16 flavors to choose from, a number that will increase by five next month. The best sellers are classic chocolate – for 26 weeks in a row – followed by cookies and cream.
As of Thursday, the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness pledged to provide magnetic pink ribbons for Livy’s customers who simply ask for them.
“Promoting breast cancer awareness in our community is important because we believe screenings and awareness will save lives,” Billings said.
For those fighting the disease, he offered words of encouragement: “You’re not alone. Our community, business owners, family and friends support you. We will find a cure, but in the meantime promote awareness and screenings in hope of saving lives.”
He said he hopes Livy’s will provide an example for other businesses in Martinsville and Henry County.
"We do feel like we are the first to light up the entire business pink,” Billings said. “Although I know some are not lighting up pink, they are contributing to breast cancer research and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in many different ways.”
