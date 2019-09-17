If you were out and about on Friday, it might have appeared the Red Sea had sprung a leak and poured into Martinsville and Henry County.
Celebrating the Day of Action, 138 United Way of Henry County and Martinsville volunteers donned matching red shirts and completed community service projects throughout the area.
Logging a total of 422 volunteer hours, the team tackled 14 projects ranging from improving walkways at Camp Lee Ford in Ridgeway to moving furniture and goods between the old and new Community Dream Center locations in Martinsville.
“It’s amazing to see this many individuals come out to support local organizations throughout our community,” United Way of Henry County and Martinsville Executive Director Philip Wenkstern said. “When you see that many caring and dedicated individuals wearing their ‘Live United’ shirts, you really believe that the community can accomplish anything.”
And accomplish they did. Out of all of their projects, rain the previous day only thwarted one.
“However we are working with the project site and the volunteers for that project to identify an alternate date,” Wenkstern said. “We were pretty fortunate with the weather the day of the event. The clouds kept it relatively cool for everyone and the rain mostly held off until all of the projects had been completed.”
While people gathered out of the goodness of their hearts, the Day of Action had a specific purpose. Each year, the local United Way branch hosts a massive fundraising effort. The Day of Action kicked off the 2019-20 event.
The local United Way is the area’s largest privately-funded nonprofit, addressing the community’s immediate and long-term needs in the focus areas of education, financial stability and healthy living, which the organization notes are the building blocks for a good quality of life.
Throughout the day, volunteers toiled in the soil for neighbors in need, beautified landscapes of local organizations and completed a variety of revitalization projects at a Ridgeway ranch.
“This is a great way to showcase the caring power of the community,” Wenkstern said. “At the United Way, we are a volunteer led and volunteer driven organization and having so many volunteers work on different projects throughout the community really helps demonstrate that mentality.”
In the midst of all of the excitement on Friday, campaign chairperson Beverly Pitzer announced a fundraising goal of $600,000, which will help to support 27 programs and community impact initiatives.
Last year, the money raised through the annual campaign – approximately $580,000 – funded a variety of educational endeavors, groups committed to increasing community members’ financial stability, community-centered workshop programs and healthy living initiatives.
Benefiting a variety of organizations throughout the community, the money goes through a necessary, extensive process before those seeking funds receive financial support.
“Most of this support is awarded to organizations through competitive grants,” Wenkstern said. “The United Way has a panel of volunteers from the community that review grant applications and make award recommendations to the United Way Board of Directors. Our organization strongly feels that since we are raising money from the community, for the community, that the community itself should have a role in determining how those funds are allocated.”
Some funds are donor designated, but the majority of applications go through a rigorous vetting process from a group of 20 to 30 volunteers each year to ensure the United Way’s investments with the donations have the greatest community impact.
