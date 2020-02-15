Actor and playwright Mike Wiley will bring his 1-man show, "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott," back to Piedmont Arts in Martinsville on Thursday as part of the celebration of Black History Month.
"Tired Souls" is set in Montgomery, Ala., on Dec. 1, 1955, the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man. Her determination inspired Montgomery’s black citizens to abandon all travel on city buses in protest and was instrumental in the civil rights movement and desegregation.
Wiley, who has produced shows on numerous other prominent African-Americans, holds a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Piedmont Arts lobby, and the performance is at 7 in the galleries.
Tickets, $20 for general admission and $10 for students in grades K–12, are on sale at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.