NASCAR's Speediatrics Fun Day Festival visited at the Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 25 for the first time in a partnership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge and the NASCAR Foundation. There were six Speediatrics events this year, with the goal of inspiring children in racing communities to lead a healthy lifestyle. Joanie Petty, executive director of the BGCOBR, said more than 100 children have participated, which would serve as a kickoff for this month's fitness challenge.
“We have a saying that NASCAR is family,” Nichole Krieger, executive director of the NASCAR Foundation, said in a release. “What’s better than kids helping kids? I’m so excited members of the youth board got to experience Speediatrics and what it means for the children who participate.”
The Harvest Foundation Youth Board helped with the cause by making a $5,000 grant. “The Speediatrics program is such a great program to show kids how to be active and healthy but still have fun while taking care of themselves,” Anne Harris, a member of Harvest's youth board, said in the release.
