When Nancy Redd realized her daughter was getting the wrong idea from TV shows and other media about an important part of black life, she decided to write a children’s book about it: the bedtime bonnet.
To be released by Random House on Tuesday, “Bedtime Bonnet” shows how a black family protects and cares for their hair with protections such as do-rags, scarves, wave caps and, of course, bonnets (except for Grandpa – who doesn’t have any hair, the book playfully points out).
Redd, a New York Times bestselling author and Axton native, is the daughter of Amanda Redd of Martinsville and the late Sammy Redd. She is a former resident of Laurel Park who graduated from Harvard University and was Miss Virginia 2003.
She also wrote “Pregnancy OMG!: The First Ever Photographic Guide for Modern Mamas-to-Be.” “Body Drama: Real Girls, Real Bodies, Real Issues, Real Answers” and “Diet Drama: Feed Your Body! Move Your Body! Love Your Body!.”
Redd and her husband, actor Rupak Ginn, have two children, a son, August, 8, and a daughter, also named Nancy, 5. They live in Los Angeles, but they come home to Henry County each summer so her daughter “gets to see Grandma and hang out and be in our bonnets and sit around and laugh at our tables,” she said.
Growing up around cousins and extended family gets children familiar with normal routines, Redd said. By not being around other black children at bedtime, her kids don’t have the reinforcement of the experience of “when the sun goes down our hair goes up,” Redd said.
The only women her daughter has seen wearing bonnets were “old women,” Redd said with a laugh – mother and grandmother – and didn’t realize it was the norm for kids, too.
Hair care is something that children don’t realize without the proper examples, Redd said: “It’s really fun to realize that people have completely different lives at home that you might not know of when you hang out with them. School or a playdate is a lot different than a sleepover,” where one becomes privy to a friend’s full routine.
“The vast majority of black women cover their hair at night or use a silk pillowcase to protect their hair,” Redd said. Black hair is delicate, prone to breaking, knotting, tangles and getting lint. However, “as a routine, as a daily aspect, it just hasn’t been talked about,” she said.
Cartoons her daughter watches are inaccurate – they show black girls with bare heads on their pillows, Redd said.
Realizing the bedtime bonnet — and black hair care in general — is ignored in cartoons and other children’s programming, Redd had decided that “we have to take charge, and those of us with media power and privilege need to create more accurate and empowering narratives. I could have written a children’s book on anything. … I chose ‘Bedtime Bonnet,’ because it’s important to me that my daughter celebrate her blackness.”
Redd said she had the idea in 2017 and sold it in 2018. When she pitched the idea, she said, it was a new topic for the publishers.
“Imagine I’m going to Random House, and I’m explaining this book, and they were also, like, ‘I did not know this.’
“They’re just like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I said, ‘OK, go ask some of your black friends and report back.”
She said she was excited by the charming illustrations by Nneka Myers.
Redd said the first time had seen a bedtime bonnet worn in the media was the book and then Sony Pictures Animation’s “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry. When she saw the cute and moving story of a father learning to fix his daughter’s hair for the first time, “I was excited” and ready to be part “of more realistic, joyful expressions of our culture.”
“Bedtime Bonnet” “is another great example of the more we know about each other, the easier it all is,” Redd said. “Culture is important to be appreciated and shared and venerated.”
After “Bedtime Bonnet” is released — when the coast is clear to begin traveling again — Redd said she plans to come to Martinsville for a visit that will include a book release party at Books and Crannies on Broad Street.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.