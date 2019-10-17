The potential of developing breast cancer -- like many other cancers -- often can be passed along through genetics.
Patricia Via found herself among that group: Her mother, sister and five cousins all had cancer.
Via is now a 10-year survivor, and she has made informing other women about her journey into an annual event in Martinsville. She wants as many people as possible to understand what she encountered and how it all began and how they can overcome a similar diagnosis. There are thousands of new patients each year in Virginia.
Via (pronounced VIE) said her initial diagnosis hit her unexpectedly. Because of the history of breast cancer in her families, she had gone for regular mammograms. And nothing ever showed up.
But one night only a few months after her 2009 mammogram, which had come back clear, she performed a breast exam on herself and discovered a lump the size of a blueberry in her left breast.
“A little bell went off like, ‘Oh, what’s this?’” Via said.
She scheduled an appointment with the doctor two weeks later, but the mammogram still didn’t show any issues.
“They could feel it, but it didn’t show,” Via said.
Via had a needle biopsy. When those results came back, she received the news that she had feared from the second she felt the lump: She had breast cancer.
“When they told me that I had cancer cells in my breast, it was a slap in the face,” Via said. “Of course it took a while because you had to soak it in for a while. The first thing I could think of was, ‘I’m going to die.’”
But the day after her diagnosis, Via said, she awoke with a different perspective.
“I thought, 'You know what? I’m going to fight this. I’m going to live and not die,'” Via said. “I kept feeding myself those words.”
She sought treatment in Roanoke and Philadelphia through Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Both sets of doctors suggested a double mastectomy, which she said quickly proved to be the right decision.
“On the opposite breast, when they did the lab testing, I had precancer cells on my right side,” Via said.
As Via fought her diagnosis, she said she thought of other women facing similar diagnoses, and she started a foundation to help with the financial aspects associated with running to and from doctors' appointments.
She named the nonprofit MLC Cancer Foundation after her mother, Myrtle Lee Carter, who had passed away following her fight with the disease.
“I just really enjoy ministering to people and being an umbrella through the storm, just keeping them protected through that storm,” Via said. “That’s what I look at myself as being, an umbrella to those who are going through those hardships. I can be a miniature protector.”
At 3 p.m. Saturday, Via will host a Pink Event at New College Institute, located at 191 Fayette St in Martinsville.
The funds raised at this annual gathering will assist cancer survivors with their travel and medical expenses while they are taking treatments.
Last year, more than $20,000 was raised. This year, Via said she hopes to raise $25,000.
Preregistration for the Pink Event is not required. People are encouraged to show up to sample healthy refreshments, listen to speakers and embrace reinforcement of a positive spirit.
Topics covered include learning about the best practices to manage health with medical professionals, ways to promote healthy living and how to turn "C-A-N-C-E-R" into "I C-A-N" beat this.
That last subject is extremely close to Via’s heart.
“When I first saw my diagnosis, I saw the word ‘cancer.’ When I looked at it a second time, the only thing I could see was ‘C-A-N,’ can. I took that word ‘can,’ and I said, ‘Yes, I can beat this,’” Via said. “It’s been 10 years, and I still take that word ‘can’ and work it through my life. I use it to tell others that you can get through this.”
