The Rives Theatre was the seed plot of my imagination when I was growing up.
I joined the Apple Bottom Gang there, got Freaky on a Friday, flew across the moon with E.T., felt "The Force" and became a Jedi there, got yanked out of “Jaws” right in the middle of the movie because my dad thought the language was too bad and went to see “Top Gun” on my first "date" with Brian Porter there (dressed like Kelly McGillis).
Don’t even get me started on “Song of the South,” “Herbie the Love Bug” and my all-time faves - the Witch Mountain movies. I donned my first-ever pair of 3D glasses in that theater, and I always munched on the same treats -- popcorn with butter, Fun Dip, Jujubes and a Nestle Crunch.
I even returned to our iconic landmark to speak about my books nearly 50 years later.
I now spend a lot of time working in Hollywood and L.A. and can say without doubt that my love for film began in the Rives. While I am so sad to see it ravaged by fire, I believe that the former children of Martinsville (no matter where they are in the world) have a unique opportunity to bond together and create a space even more spectacular for today’s children of Martinsville.
It was never just about the theatre or the movies ... it represented a time when community unity was everything in our town. The Rives cinema was the great leveler -- everyone was welcome, and we were all free to dream.
-- Mary Helen Hensley, a chiropractor and author in Ireland and daughter of Helen Hensley of Martinsville and the late Dick Hensley, a legend in area high school football
Perhaps my greatest memory of the Rives is the opening of Tim Burton’s “Batman” in the summer of 1989. That night made a young boy a cinema fan for life.
What is now considered to be one of the greatest and most successful marketing campaigns of all time culminated in an evening of absolute astonishment for me and countless others. For months, all anyone had seen was the teaser trailer and an ambiguous poster with only the Batman logo. No words. Just the yellow logo against black. It worked flawlessly.
On opening night, there was a line from the Rives that stretched down the front and around the side, leading almost all the way to Main Street. We had all seen shots from the teaser trailer, so there was a ton of chatter and excitement leading up to this.
You have to remember; this was before there was a comic movie coming out every week. We hadn’t seen anything like this since the “Star Wars” films.
The audience eventually piled in, snacks and drinks in hand, geared and wound up for this mysterious film. Previews came and went, and then the Warner Brothers logo came up. Danny Elman’s now infamous score began to quietly play as title credits rolled and the camera wound through what appeared to be caverns and objects shrouded in darkness.
Slowly, as the camera began to pan out from the mysterious passageways, music building and crescendo-ing, it was revealed: We had been in the Batman logo all along! The audience went absolutely insane with clapping and cheers. And that was just the opening credits!
Little did we know, the following two hours would be a film like none of us had ever seen. An entire generation of superhero and comic fans was born that night.
I had many moments similar to that in the Rives Theatre. There was something about this shared experience of people, many of whom were strangers, going into a darkened room and communing with America’s great art form. We laughed together. We cried together. We exposed our souls freely in and around others with no fear of judgment. We came to be entertained and to be entertained together.
I was, and remain, very proud that my family provided the opportunity for us all to have those moments of humanity together.
- Julian Mei, great-grandson of Rives Spotswood Brown Sr., who had the theatre built in 1928
We’re just stunned and heartbroken. The Rives has been such an important part of our community for so long.
We went on movie dates there when we were kids. How many first kisses happened in that back row?
As grown-ups the Rives remained a central part of our lives. We actually made a movie -- a short, little 12-minute film staring Becki Williams-Vasquez, Andres Vasquez, Eric and Bernadette Moore and Telisha, that won the Independent Film fest there! (Thanks, Ben Williams!)
We’d camp out there on chilly autumn days for the parade, hands warmed by spiked hot chocolate.
Then we watched as two separate groups came together and formed a strong community centered on preserving the place and presenting live music. I mean, really, really good live music from all over the world. We’ve drug countless friends there from all over -- Nashville to Scotland and everywhere in between; country music legends like Charlie Louvin to folks I’m sure no one in Martinsville had heard of at the time, but who they love now.
Every time we brought someone, or every time we played there ourselves, the town showed up. Our family, our friends, and our community. Every time. And I don’t think it would be going out on a limb to say we’ve stood on that stage more times than any other band. We’ve loved having it as a connection to our home town -- a place we could come back to and see everybody and check in and show them what we’re doing.
We’ve also loved having it as a platform for when we found something special out here that we wanted to bring to Martinsville. Those have been some of our favorite shows -- the ones where we say, “OK, you guys check this out! You’re gonna LOVE … Dean Owens, Jay Clark, Amy Speace …” The community trusted us and showed up and fell in love every time. And, the community also trusted the folks who are there and have been putting in the work doing the same thing.
The Rives has been an unbelievable success. It just shouldn’t work in a town the size of Martinsville. It usually doesn’t. Because of the amazing hard work and dedication of a core group of folks AND because of the community, it did work.
It’s the people not the place - but this was a really important place. I still have keys to the front door.
I know everyone is devastated. I am. It’s a terrible loss. My heart breaks for my hometown and for all the vibrations we shared in that building buried in dusty ash.
I also know that it’s a good time to be ready to step up and help when the folks who’ve been driving this thing figure out what comes next. They’ve given so much to Martinsville and the surrounding communities. Let’s be ready to give back. I have no doubt that the music and community will continue.
- Nashville musician and Martinsville native Doug Williams, written with input from his wife and high school sweetheart, Telisha Williams
