They’re no strangers to the stage or to the Bassett area, and tonight this talented family will roll back into town.
Mountain Highway will return to the HJDB Center, at 3289 Riverside Dr. in Bassett, for a foot-tapping, knee-slapping, rug-cutting show.
This bluegrass-and-gospel group based out of Lynchburg will perform dance-worthy hits during the Bassett Jamboree, from 7 to 9 p.m., following an hour-long regional jam session starting at 6.
Mountain Highway is comprised of five members – a father, Joe Glover, who plays the upright bass, and his children: 18-year-old Victoria Glover, who plays banjo, 17-year-old Jack Glover, who plays guitar, 15-year-old Emily Glover, who plays mandolin and 13-year-old Rebekah Glover, who plays fiddle.
The family band tours together year-round, performing everywhere from Kentucky to New York and several places in between. They stage upwards of 100 shows a year at festivals, fairs, music venues, churches, jamborees and other events.
Even though the family spends days at a time away from Lynchburg, the teenagers are just like any other kids – just with a star-studded twist. The Glover children still attend school but get to perform in front of large crowds after their lessons.
“Most of our performances are on weekends throughout the year, but having a motor home and homeschooling throughout the year gives us plenty of flexibility with scheduling, especially during festival seasons in spring and fall,” Joe Glover said.
Mountain Highway has drawn the attention of multiple music stars and aficionados, including Debra Jean Wagoner, Jamie Dailey and Bill Warren. The group also has a Facebook following of more than 40,000.
Victoria Glover recently caught the eye – and ear – of famous instrument makers, Deering Banjos. The company endorsed her alongside other band sponsors and endorsers, such as GHS Strings, Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips and Shubb Capos.
“Victoria’s recent endorsement by Deering Banjo Company means a lot because we’re big fans of their instruments, and we are honored to be brand ambassadors for them,” Joe Glover said. “The only thing better than having such a fine instrument to play is having the support and friendship of the great people who make and sell them.”
The family also received a write-up in "Country's Family Reunion News," a publication based off of a television show in which country music stars share stories of their careers and perform songs that made them famous.
Hoping for a big crowd at Bassett, Mountain Highway prepared a list of classic favorites for their 2-hour performance.
“We'll perform a full set of traditional bluegrass, light country, bluegrass gospel and dance music on Friday,” Joe Glover said. “Most of the songs you’ll hear us play were originally made famous by icons like Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley and Flatt & Scruggs. Folks who hear us are often pleased with the amount of traditional music we play and hearing the family harmony when we sing.”
Tickets are available at the door for a $5 donation. Concessions will also be available for purchase on site. Dancers are welcome and encouraged to join in the fun.
