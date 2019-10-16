Most kids carry around a bucket or bag for their Halloween candy. Six-year-old Dylan Earles will be able to raise the scoop of his Kubota tractor costume to collect his.
Dylan is getting his orange tractor costume custom-made for his wheelchair by a group of volunteers at the Mountain Valley Artisan Barn. The costume is an entry for a competition by Children’s Assistive Technology Service, CATS, which repurposes children’s prosthetic devices, Kirk Cotter said.
In the contest, 25 teams are dressing up kids’ wheelchairs for costumes. The winning costume will be chosen by online votes, which cost $1 each.
Mountain Valley Artisan Barn is a year-old event center managed by Cotter, who lives on the property, and Pam Paquette of the Turkeycock area.
The group met with Dylan three weeks ago, they said. His costume will be a Kubota, because “when his grandfather starts up the Kubota tractor, he gets excited,” Kirk Cotter said. That’s grandfather Jerry Earles. Dylan’s parents are Christopher and Jennifer Earles.
To create the team, Cotter and Parquette called on Cotter’s wife, Lisa Cotter; Tommy and Brandy Swinney, who are regulars at the Creative Corral; and Matt Huckfeldt, owner of Chain of Fools Bicycle Repair in uptown Martinsville.
“I’ve seen what he’s done with other bicycles,” including a bike for Hugh Gerlach, the Blue Ridge Gymnastics owner whose arms and legs have been amputated. “He’s a good talent to have — a good input.”
Huckfeldt said he has had his bike shop for more than 4 years, and before that he worked 3 1/2 years at the YMCA’s Bike Barn.
“This is something very near and dear to my heart, because it’s unfortunate kids with wheelchairs get left out of a lot” of activities, Brandy Swinney said.
Guidelines for creating the costume included that it has to be lightweight, have nothing sharp exposed and take no more than 60 seconds to remove from the wheelchair, Parquette said.
The body and moveable bucket of the tractor are made with lightweight panels on a foundation of PVC piping. Dylan will be able to move the scoop up and down with a handle in front of his seat.
A Kubota dealership gave the crew a sign, decal, hood ornament and hat to use, Cotter said.
“When she described it to me, it sounded so neat,” his grandmother, Lewis Ann Earles of Mountain Valley, said.
Starting the Artisan Barn
The Cotters have lived in Axton at the end of Collins Road, which is off Mountain Valley Road, for about 10 years, Kirk Cotter said. Before that, they “had moved around quite a bit.” Originally he is from Pittsburgh, and she is from West Virginia.
“This is our 11th address since graduating college,” he said. “We were only expecting to be here one year. We liked the place, liked the people.”
She is a pharmacist in Danville, and he was a medical technician before retiring.
They converted what was until then an empty barn into the Artisan Barn last year, he said, with Parquette as a partner. Its purpose is to support the arts and community.
On Thursdays, the Artisan Barn hosts “Creative Corale,” in which an artist or crafter teaches a workshop. Recent items made in the classes include a ceramic fish-shaped “glug jug,” scarecrows, Halloween pumpkins and etched glass. Prices tend to range from $15 to $30, depending on the subject.
This Thursday’s subject will be a “rain cloud.” Pictures he showed of it depicted a chandelier-sized cloud of cotton with mini lights glowing through it and blue crystal drops hanging down. Stanley Dalton will teach it.
The Artisan Barn can be rented for weddings, birthday parties, reunions and other events. Recently, Drewry Mason Class of 1969 had its 50th reunion there, Parquette said.
Fall Festival
This weekend they will hold their third Fall Festival.
A third of the 25 vendors are artists, and the rest are crafters and direct-sales representatives.
The festival will start informally Friday night, when the public is invited for music and food while the vendors set up their booths from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Casey Brown of Mayodan, as Pine Moon, will play acoustic music at 6-8.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Musicians will include: Keith Keys, 2-3:30 p.m.; Above the Fray, 4-6 p.m.; and Griffin Haley, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s festival will run from 11 a.m. to about 5 or 6 p.m., depending on how long the crowds stay, he said. Musicians will be Sweethearts of the Banjo (Lynwood and Shelly Lunsford) at noon-1:30 p.m.; and Riggs Roberson at 2-4.
Artists with exhibits will include Olivia S. Martin; Kimberly Boyd; 16-year-old Ethan Lewis with “Bob Ross-type painting;” blacksmith Jessie Ward with multimedia; Karen Barns Colletti with jewelry; Aleen Wilson with glass art; and Paquette with paint.
Crafters will include The Good Sisters with Dawn Good Smith, with sewing, knitting and crocheted items; Brittany Ingram with wreaths; Betty Horton with jams and jellies; Jennifer Scales with knitted and crocheted items; Cindy Holland (C&K) crafts and wreaths; and Jean Gilbert with furniture, repurposed items and art.
Bonnie Minor will have an area with activities for children.
Rising Sun Breads will sell food, and craft beers will be sold.
Admission will be $5.
The arts festival has been a learning experience.
The first one, last fall, “didn’t get the foot traffic we needed,” he said. It had featured only art.
The second one, in the spring, included crafts.
Though the first two festivals lost money — $3,000 on the first and $500 on the second — the Artisan Barn made donations to the Axton Fire Company and Lifesaving Crew. Proceeds from this festival will go back into the operating costs of the venue, he said.
