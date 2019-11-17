A couple of years ago, the guys at work decided to stop drinking sodas. It wasn’t until he had lost 50 pounds that Edward “E-Jay” Trice II realized how that improved his health.
That was the start of a weight-loss journey that took the musician from 380 pounds to 200, which he has weighed for about two months.
It’s the smallest he has been since he was in ninth grade.
“The weight loss is really funny,” he said. “When I started, I didn’t realize it” would have the impact it did.
In the local area Trice is known as a pedal steel guitar player, but his day job has included running a group home.
“Every day when we [coworkers] got to work, we said, ‘We feel miserable,’” Trice recalled. “Someone mentioned, ‘If you stop drinking sodas,’” they’d feel better.
They decided to do it, which is no small feat, because Trice was used to drinking about five Pepsis a day.
“It’s such a strong drink and wonderful drink,” he said. Cutting out the soda “was a lot like weaning yourself off crack,” he said. “There are things we get addicted to that we don’t realize.”
Those addictions can range from sodas to drugs to television, he said. “These things we hold onto – we don’t realize how detrimental they can be” to health and well-being.
He weaned himself off the soda slowly, he said, cutting down to two drinks a day, and then one. Eventually he did away with all Pepsis but would drink a ginger ale when the mood hit.
He still loves ginger ale, but he said he doesn’t miss the Pepsi. “Once I got used to” doing without, “I forgot about it,” he said.
By three months, he was 50 pounds down, without even realizing he was losing weight. “I thought my clothes were getting bigger,” he said with a laugh.
Another thing at work opened his eyes, too.
At the group home, food portions were measured out according to guidelines set by the state. He used to think those portions were small, until he looked at it from another perspective.
“When you really think about it, we really don’t need that much to survive,” he said.
He reduced his portion sizes and found that “I wasn’t getting full-full, but I was satisfied,” he said. Plus, he didn’t go through that feeling of miserable discomfort from having eaten too much.
Then his weight loss was kicked up a notch by yet a third motivating factor: He developed an allergy to meat, as a result of tick bites.
“I kind of have no other choice because I’m vegan,” he said about eating carefully. “My stomach is real sensitive right now. Being a vegan or vegetarian, I feel so much better when I wake up now versus when I was heavier.”
Pedal steel guitar
Trice, 29, entered the Martinsville music scene three years ago, when he started performing at the Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival.
For two or three years, he was in the Mason Via Funk Band, with Kasey Lucas, Camry Harris, Eli Fribush and Austin Janey. He also was a musician for Agape Bible Christian Fellowship in Martinsville for about a year.
Trice grew up in the Harrisonburg area and lives in Winston-Salem, N.C. His father, Walter Preston Jr., was from Boone’s Mill, with plenty of kin in the Martinsville area. His mother is Rebecca Preston, and his parents now live in Richmond.
Trice entered his teenage years playing pedal steel guitar seriously, his love of the instrument coming from his grandfather, Apostle Ragland Wright of Gordonsville.
The pedal steel guitar was a mainstay instrument in the music of the family’s church, but when that church split, Trice ended up in the church that had branched away from that music, he said. However, the instrument remained “something that has always intrigued me,” and he eventually went back to it.
His earlier experiences playing it were in “simply Hawaiian style,” he said, but later he started playing with Buddy Carlton of Orange County, N.C., who had played for Earnest Tubbs and Willie Nelson.
The 6-string Hawaiian guitar, he said, is heard in Hawaiian, blues and country music, “the three main genres people would recognize that particular whine. It’s a trademark in country music.”
Developing career
Nowadays, he plays with his own band, Brother Bear and Company, as well as other bands, including Travers Brothership, Mason Via and Marvelous Funkshun.
As well as making it possible for him to see his feet now for the first time in years, the weight loss also has made a positive impact on his music.
The pedal steel guitar is played on a stand in front of the musician, over his lap. “It’s a lot easier” to play now that he’s 180 pounds lighter, he said. You don’t have anything in the way from moving up and down the fret board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.