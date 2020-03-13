A new sculpture was installed in Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden recently. Titled, Cliffhanger Daffodil, the sculpture was commissioned by businessman Will Pannill in memory of his late father, Bill “DaffyBill” Pannill, a Martinsville native, businessman, textile industry executive, amateur botanist and noted daffodil hybridizer.
Cliffhanger Daffodil was created by artist Jeff Fetty of Spencer, W.Va. It's 10 fee tall and weighs 500 pounds.
It joins two other new sculptures in the Art Garden. Artist Jeremy Stollings of Hillsborough, N.C., installed a Giving Tree sculpture to recognize the donors whose generous support helped make the Art Garden a reality.
Stollings also helped install a rooster sculpture, which was donated by the family of Judy and John Matthews. The sculpture is a tribute to the Matthews' legacy of love and support for the arts in Martinsville-Henry County.
