Lowdown Dirty preformed last Saturday at the Noise for Toys, a concert at the Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer to generate donations for Toys for Tots. Each patron delivered one packaged, unwrapped toy in lieu of any cover charge. Also performing were State Razorz, Creatio, Above The Fray and The Blemmyes. The Muddles also appeared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.