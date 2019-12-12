The musicians of The Lowdown Dirty still remember the toys they loved as kids.
“We were all little boys once,” said Jason Mitchell of Martinsville. “We all loved our toys and video games” and, for “Scott [Carter], Jordan [Hatchett] and myself, action figures,” he added, laughing.
They all love “to be able to help another little kid” at Christmas, Mitchell said, and that’s why they’re performing for Noise for Toys.
Noise for Toys will be held at 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the Spencer-Penn Center. Admission is the donation of at least one toy, which will be donated to Toys for Tots, a Marine Corps charity.
Other performers will be .State Razorz., Creatio (Stephen Mabe), Above the Fray and The Blemmyes. Muddles the Menacing Mime (Mat Smith) will help emcee — he doesn’t talk, but he has his ways of getting his points across, so he’ll introduce the bands.
“Mat’s a cool dude,” said Charles McCall of Spencer, one of the event’s coordinators. “I dig that Muddles.”
.State Razorz.
McCall is a founding member and the drummer for .State Razorz. The other members are songwriter Joshua Jones on vocals, Cory Stowe on guitar and Nathan Carmidy on bass.
McCall, 34, and Jones have known each other since Patrick County High School days. Back then, McCall played rock guitar in a way that earned him the nickname “The Van Halen Kid,” he said.
The band’s name tells their story of mistakes, redemption and ideals.
“State razors” is what prisoners call the razors they’re given in prison, McCall said. Both he and Jones served time from 2011 to 2015. Their paths crossed now and then in different correctional centers.
Jones spent his time incarcerated writing songs and drawing, and McCall, who worked as a prison librarian, was involved with the Iron Soldiers Prison Ministry, McCall said.
When they had chances to talk at the beginning of their sentences, they made plans to live better lives when they got out.
The were released within months of each other, and their new takes on life included starting their band – named to remind them always of what they had gotten behind them.
The pair formed the core of the group, while other members came and went.
In fact, that’s how McCall ended up on drums rather than guitar. They had a hard time keeping a drummer, he said, so “I learned how to play drums out of need. It’s one of those things: ‘How hard can it be?’ Apparently, it’s extremely hard,” he said, laugh.
Describing their musical style, he said, “Josh has a lot of very melancholy lyrics and catchy riffs. I try to put pickups and drumbeats behind it – catchy drumbeats.”
Their lyrics tend to tell stories rather than revolve repeatedly around choruses, McCall said. The style of Jones’s songs could be considered inspired by The National, The Cure and Bruce Springsteen, he added.
Their songs have meaning, McCall said, with a favorite being “Dear New England” from 2017. As that song was being formed, they “were practicing and writing. We didn’t have a full gist of lyrics. The next day, my stepmother,” Barbara Jones, who lived with him, had a stroke and died shortly after. His grief over her death put a raw new emotion behind the writing of that song.
The Noise for Toys started small: They were going to hold it in a garage and hope guests brought toys, McCall said. As they told their friends about it, “it got bigger” as more groups signed on. Their members were interested immediately in helping get Christmas gifts for needy children.
“Several of the guys in Low Down & Dirty are fathers, and it kind of choked them up” talking about the concert’s goal, McCall said.
Next thing he knew, McCall plunked down $400 of his own money to rent the space in the Spencer-Penn Center and bought a new and better sound system to hold a quality show.
“We’re not making anything off of it,” he said, -- in fact, it’s costing him to hold the fundraiser, but as long as it helps kids, he’s fine with that.
The Lowdown Dirty
The Lowdown Dirty is “a heavier band like the Deftones,” McCall said, plus growing in their success – they recently recorded with Jamie King, and they’ve gotten 7,000 followers on Spotify since September.
Members of Lowdown Dirty are Jordan Hatchett of Collinsville singing, Scott Carter of Collinsville on guitar, Jason Mitchell of Martinsville on bass and Justin Scott on drums, Mitchell said.
They’ve played together since they were teenagers in 2004, first as Class Action, then under their current name since 2016, Mitchell said.
Mitchell describes their music as progressive rock, “a little bit of everything, and we get heavy at times.” They are a “strangely eclectic group. We like everything from R&B to the heaviest of heavy music.”
Most of what they perform are original songs, with cover songs only occasionally. “We write what we feel. It’s the truth,” he said.
They are proud of their first album, “Rancor!” released in September, he said. Its producer, Jamie King, is “a guy who has done it all, been to the highest of heights” in music.
“Rancor” has the bands 15 years’ of “material, thought and vibe … wrapped into one,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he loved the thought of playing for donations of toys.
“I hope that whether you’re coming to see us or .State Razors., you get involved or get engaged with live music or not, you genuinely care about the cause. Just get involved” for the children, on one level or another, he added.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the music will start at 5, McCall said. Little Caesar’s is donating pizzas, and Taco Bell is donating food as well.
