The Rives Theatre was famous for its otherworldly, starlit hallway from the lobby down to the theater as well as kisses stolen in the dark for generations of moviegoers and, in recent years, music fans.
After more than 90 years as a cultural hub and social center of the community, the Rives was destroyed by fire Sept. 8. People across the area have been sharing their memories of the theater, ranging from kisses to movies to music.
Estimates from people involved with the Rives on when it opened have been varied, from 1928 to 1935. Local historian Desmond Kendrick gives the date as 1928. What all do agree on, however, is that it was built by Rives Spotswood Brown Sr.
The Rives Theatre started as a theater for plays, Kendrick said, and became a movie theater in 1948.
Brown gave the theater to his wife, Cornelia Gregory Brown, and she put the theater into trust so that each of their five granddaughters — the daughters of Rives S. Brown Jr. and Lucy Mutch Brown — would inherit 20% ownership when she turned 21, Mary Rives Brown said. She is one of the five, and the theater is owned by her and her two living sisters and the children of their two sisters who have passed away.
Her father, who managed the theater, “thought there wasn’t anything you couldn’t do,” Mary Rives Brown said – and that included with the theater. He thought promoting the theater and the community “was just a big, fun game.”
Nearly the Beatles?
He came close to getting the Beatles there, she said. It was at that small window of opportunity when they just had become known but right before their popularity exploded. In the end, he didn’t know if the Rives could afford the $50,000 it would take to book them, she said.
Looking back at that, she said, “I cannot believe, one, that he didn’t do it and, two, that he thought he could do it.”
One big concert her father did manage to get live on stage in the early 1960s was Joey D & The Starlighters, who at the time were famous for “The Peppermint Twists.” That was in the days the twist-style dance was wildly popular, thanks to Chubby Checker and his song “The Twist,”and having the Starlighters in Martinsville “was a really big deal,” she said.
Her father “was very competitive with the Martin Theatre” on Starling Avenue, Brown said. The movie experience was a good deal: For 25 cents, you could see a double feature and have popcorn and a drink.
Going to the movies used to be quite the experience, said her son, Julian Mei. The show would start with the overture, which was music playing as a picture was projected on the screen. Then there would be newsreels or serials, followed by the movie.
Her father died in 1970, Brown said, and after that the theater was overseen by his son-in-law, Nubby Coleman, though day-to-day management would fall to others.
It was one big theater until the 1980s. In response to the growing national movement toward multi-plexes, the big theater was divided into two smaller ones, and the exterior was redone in the style of the day, Brown said. The lower theater where most shows had been held in the past 10 or 15 years – the one entered through the fairly-light hallway from back right of the lobby – was the main theater, and its back section was carved out to create the newer theater, which was entered from the center of the back of the lobby.
Several hundred thousand dollars were spent on that renovation, Mary Rives Brown said.
That hallway
Based on the comments of area residents who have been mourning the Rives this week, the one positive angle to the 1980s renovations was the famous starlit hallway. The hall leading from the lobby to the theater was lit by tiny lights all the way around floor, walls and ceilings.
“That hallway was a treat,” said Tom Berry, who has been the sound technician for most of the concerts held at the Rives over the past decade or so, plus played on stage in various combinations of musical groups. “I loved that hallway. It was a neat thing for the patron. It made it a little bit magical to come out in the lower theater, with the lights, sounds and music.”
Mei recalled another upgrade, this one in the early 2000s: putting in a Dolby THX sound system in order to be able to show the first “Star Wars” movie out in two decades. Of course, it already had a good sound system, he said, but the upgrade was a requirement for any theater which wanted to show “Star Wars.”
Some movies definitely made their marks, and one of them was “Batman.” Mei still remembers the opening date: June 19, 1989.
Throughout the winter and spring before, the Rives played the “Batman” trailer, which Mei said has been credited with being “the most effective movie trailer ever made.” He even knew people who came to the theater just to see the 2-minute “Batman” trailer – then leave before the movie they paid for even had started.
When “Batman” came to the Rives, lines ran “around the block for months on end,” he said. They ran up Church Street, down Lester Street and back up Main Street for both the 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. showings each weekend.
“Batman” tied with “Star Wars: Phantom Menace” for earning the most money the Rives ever made, he said.
Though there was plenty of movie excitement, there also were some disappointments: “‘Purple Rain’ and ‘Dune’ were expected to be huge blockbusters, and both of them flopped,’” Brown said.
After the movies stopped
Eventually, competition from newer theaters through the years became too much for the Rives. It closed in the early 2000s.
From 2006 to 2008, Martinsville Uptown Revitalization Association held the Uptown Summer Fun Series, which included events such as Lunch on the Lawn, Tunes at Twilight, dinner-theater events and showings of older films and low-cost remakes at the Rives, funded by a $89,250 grant from The Harvest Foundation, according to Harvest Director of Communications Latala Payne Hodges.
About a decade ago, concerts started being staged there. Country music legend Charlie Louvin played in the Rives under the Artisan Café organization in June 2008.
The first of the concerts by the group of friends that now runs Rooster Walk was an after-Christmas party Rooster Walk founders Johnny Buck and William Baptist had at the Rives, with former classmates from Martinsville High School in 2009, said Rives Coleman, grandson of Rives Brown Sr. and son of the late Lucy Brown Coleman and Nubby Coleman of Martinsville.
“That’s when the seed germinated” for the Rives to become a music venue, Coleman said. “Doug and Annelle Williams,” who were the power behind the Artisan Café, which hosted concerts, “had countless meetings” to get a music scene going in Martinsville.
Concerts began being presented under the group Friends of the Rives, and when that group joined with Artisan Café, the result was ARTS at the Rives, according to Johnny Buck, a founder of Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival. Then the group became an autonomous subcommittee under Rooster Walk.
‘The special vibe’
Coleman said he has been the manager of the theater in recent years, under Rooster Walk’s umbrella.
The Lions Club introduced a popular bluegrass music series there on the third Saturday of the month for seven years.
The Rives “has been a part of Martinsville history for 80-some years, different parts at different times,” said Berry.
Thanks to Artisan Café, ARTS and Rooster Walk, during the past 10 or so years the Rives has had “nationally touring acts in here repeatedly, which have a following in and out of town,” Berry said. “Universally, the musicians all talked about what a special vibe the Rives had and how much they loved playing in it.”
Being a part of the audience in that theater was intimate and uniting, Mei said, adding that he is proud that “my family had a part to play in the shared human experience in the community.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin
