Children occasionally can act in Patriot Players’ shows, but that troupe's latest production is for kids only.
It will be “Frozen Jr.,” with a cast of actors aged only 5 through 18, working with a short enough rehearsal and show schedule that it won’t wear out the young actors (and their parents) but also include all the bells and whistles of the types of productions on which the Patriot Players have built their reputation.
Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 25, and the show will open Nov. 7, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick Henry Community College.
The abbreviated show will have the full production effects of any Patriot Players show, including projections, lighting and special effects, Artistic Director Devin Pendleton said, “putting youth through that same process” as regular, majority-adult and all-adult shows.
Although the show will run only an hour, “it has all the same songs you remember from the movie you know and love,” Pendleton said. Plus, he added, two weeks after the Patriot Players’ “Frozen Jr.” is performed, the movie “Frozen II” will be released.
The idea behind a kids’ show is to foster the love of theater from young ages and also in hopes “to see the return on the investment” once those kids reach college age, he said.
Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin: “Having a program that features children relates directly to our strategic plan.”
The pillars of the school’s mission are “connect,” “entry,” “persist,” “complete” and “transition,” she said, and getting kids involved before their time of enrollment is connecting.
“A production for children with children only as actors will give kids a unique opportunity, and it may attract some children who would not audition for a broader talent pool,” she said.
Frozen Jr.’s message is solid, Pendleton said: Instead of glorifying a woman in distress waiting for or being saved by a man, the heroine of this Disney production finds solutions through her sister.
The ideal is to have at least one or two kids from every school in the area, as well as home-school families, on the cast, he said.
So far, there isn’t any set limit on cast size, Pendleton said.
The cast will be divided into three groups based on age: kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade; and sixth through 12th grade.
The main characters, Anna and Elsa, will be cast in triplicate, representing the girls as they grow up. Olaf, the snowman, will be a puppet operated by someone in stage, and Sven, the reindeer, will be a suit-puppet combination.
“We wanted an option for acting with puppets, a staple in theater history,” he said.
Auditions are open for children and teenagers ages 5-18. They will be at 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre. Actors will audition in the order they arrive and complete their audition forms.
Those auditioning should come prepared to sing. Children in K-2 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of “Let It Go;” children in grades 3-5 will have to sing the first verse and chorus of either “For the First Time in Forever” or “In Summer;” and the older kids will sing the first 16 to 32 bars (usually a verse and chorus) of any Disney song.
Callbacks, which are by invitation only, will be at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Rehearsals will last for six weeks, starting Oct. 1, at 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 2-4 p.m. Sundays, with check-in about half an hour before starting time. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-9, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10.
The youngest group of kids will have only one rehearsal a week; the middle group will have rehearsals twice a week; and the oldest group will have three rehearsals a week, he said. However, those cast as principals (main characters) should expect to be called for more rehearsals than the norm for their age groups.
To keep up with such a young cast, the theater will use a new system: an electronic check-in and check-out system done on a kiosk. Teenagers 16 and older can check themselves in and out, but everyone younger must be checked in and out by a parent.
Charity League, which coordinates the local productions of Missoula Children’s Theatre each February, will provide staffing.
There will be no fee to participate, and those who do will receive the equivalent of singing and dance lessons, Pendleton pointed out.
Each actor will be issued one comp ticket. Admission to the shows will be $15 in advance, $20 at the door and free for children 3 and younger.
Along with Pendleton as the artistic director, the staff are Kimberly Everhart as director; Linda Via, music director; Jane Leizer, choreographer; Morgan Young, stage manager; Emma Weatherly, resident designer and Shauna Hines, technical director.
“It’s a good group of women who are going to really make an impact for what youth theater could be in our community,” Pendleton said.
“My hope is to have PHCC as a performing arts hub for the community.”
