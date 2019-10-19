Physical therapy is about more than just learning to walk again or to use your hands more comfortably. Lately, a new dimension has been improvements to pelvic health.
However, most people don’t seem to realize that physical therapy can help conquer incontinence, solve discomforts and have other benefits, said Wendy Luther, a physical therapist and director of the rehab department at Sovah Health.
“It’s not super new, but relatively new in this area,” said Luther, who started training in and learning about it in September 2017, following the advice of Dr. James Daucher, a urogynocologist in Roanoke who practices once a week in Martinsville. He had been referring his patients to Roanoke for physical therapy earlier, then requested the hospital offer the service, she said.
Physical therapy can treat pelvic pain caused by various factors, including injury or overuse, she said. Most of the cases she treats are for pelvic pain or incontinence.
Out of about 20 patients she has helped, only one so far has been a man, for help after prostate surgery, she said. “It was a good experience. The fellow did really well.”
As she started offering the service, “it was really rewarding,” she said. Patients she sees “are usually pretty desperate. They have incontinence to the point where it influences daily activities or they are in too much pain.”
Not too many sessions tend to be needed, she said. “A lot of times, I just teach them exercises and how to work those exercises into their daily routine. They can do them at home.”
After a time at exercising, “I check to see if they’ve gotten stronger. I can give them additional, more challenging exercises,” she said. “Usually after 8 to 12 weeks, they are much better.
“It’s pretty awesome.”
The exercises “all revolve around Kegel exercises,” she said. It starts with making sure people do them properly – which many people think they are, “but they’re not.” Then they have to learn how “to coordinate those muscles with the other muscles of the body.”
It’s not all about weaknesses of the muscles down there, she said. Sometimes those muscles are too tight, and patients “have to work on lengthening and tightening and strengthening. It varies from person to person.”
Occasionally she refers them to another specialist, such as when “a lady with too much of a prolapsed had surgery to get that fixed.”
It’s a not-so-common treatment for all-too-common conditions, she said.
“People are kind of slow to get treatment for it because women, especially as they get older, post-menopausal – a lot of professionals tell them that it is part of growing older. That’s not true. We should not have to deal with incontinence,” she said.
“Physical therapy for years has basically ignored that region of musculature,” Luther said. “Now they’re acknowledging it. If you don’t have a strong pelvic floor and a strong core, it messes up a lot of your other activities.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
