Those longing for an immersive art experience need not travel to a larger city in search of a variety of creative classes. This fall at Piedmont Arts, local artists will take on teaching roles, sharing their talents and techniques with members of the community.
“We want to offer a wide range of styles and techniques in our classes and are always interested in current trends in the arts,” said Becki Williams Vasquez, education coordinator. “Many patrons of our art classes are interested in learning or trying different techniques and we have many talented local artists knowledgeable in different methods. Ideally we like to bring together artists wanting to teach and students who want to practice new methods.”
Three of the most popular classes – Painting with Ed Gowen, Drink and Drizzle and Artspiration: Kids – feature painting but in completely different styles.
Ed Gowen’s love of art began in childhood.
“My mom often commented to our friends, ‘He’s been drawing ever since he was big enough to hold a pencil,’” Gowen said.
Approximately 25 years ago, Gowen turned his passion into a career. Piedmont Arts was one of his first teaching venues, and it stuck.
The art gallery hosts those oil-painting classes once a month. They cost $75 for members of Piedmont Arts and $85 for nonmembers and cover all of the needed materials for the class. In a single day – starting at 9 a.m. and finishing around 3:30 p.m. – the class paints a preselected project as Gowen guides them step-by-step through the process. At the end of the class, every student takes home a completed painting.
“I think the greatest pleasure that I derive from a painting class is the joy that my students get from the experience. I love to see them happy at the end of the day,” Gowen said. “Often I will pick up their painting and walk backward with it for a few feet, so they can see it with a fresh eye.
“I watch their faces as they watch their paintings. It is my delight to see that sudden change of expression from doubt to cheerfulness.”
You can do art
Drink and Drizzle classes are also well-attended painting sessions.
“We just began an acrylic pour series with Alisha Bennett that is also very popular,” Williams Vasquez said. “I think its success has something to do with the vibe of the class and the piece of art that will be produced.”
The class offers a great opportunity for people who want to make a vibrant piece of art but fear that they lack the technical talent needed to do so. That’s actually part of what sparked Bennett’s interest in art.
“Growing up, I loved experimenting and learning through the creative process, but I didn’t have confidence in my skills," she said. "It wasn’t until college that I got serious about art and discovered a passion for it.
“I became an arts educator because I believe that art can be learned like any other subject. It is not only for those born with the gift. I am proof of that theory.”
Now an art teacher at Martinsville High School, Bennett said she watches her students build confidence in their own skills.
“Many come in believing that they can’t draw, et cetera, and I can recognize those same discouraging beliefs from my childhood,” Bennett said. “It is my goal to teach them the proper techniques, tips and tricks so they no longer have that belief. I absolutely love seeing the look of excited surprise on their faces when they create something they are proud of.”
The style of art Bennett teaches at Piedmont Arts requires only imagination and nothing else. An absolute beginner with no prior training whatsoever is just as capable of creating a masterpiece in Bennett’s class as someone with decades of artistic experience.
“Currently the classes are focused on acrylic pouring, which is a fun and abstract technique that requires zero skill or experience. The artist can select the colors of paint, but there isn’t much control beyond that,” Bennett said. “I’d describe the experience as fun and fascinating. The paintings are in constant change when wet due to a chemical reaction and I find it mesmerizing to watch – a bit like a science project.”
The class is $35 for members of Piedmont Arts and $40 for nonmembers. The price includes the canvas and use of all tools and media required in the process.
“Folks are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks and think of it as a social affair,” Bennett said. “It’s a nice way to get out and enjoy the company of others taking the class. It’s like having a glass of wine at a dinner party, but with less food and way more fun.”
Developing fundamentals
Like both Gowen and Bennett, Charles Hill’s love for art sprung up when he was young.
“I have been painting for 48 years. I became interested in art when the English teacher at Martinsville Middle School did a unit on art, and my older brother brought home postcards from the Chicago Art Museum,” Hill said. “My mom had always worked on paint-by-numbers as well, so I used one of her kits to do my first painting from a photograph.”
This fall, Hill will teach a series of Artspiration: Kids classes at Piedmont Arts. These family friendly classes help budding artists discover the fundamentals of painting and the rudiments of drawing.
“My classes at Studio 107, where I rent space, as well as any that I do such as the one at Piedmont Arts, are geared towards teaching the fundamentals of painting, such as using brushes, mixing colors and composing a picture in a practical and easy to do format so that anyone can do a successful painting,” Hill said.
At $30 for members of Piedmont Arts and $35 for nonmembers, all of the necessary supplies are included in his interactive lecture.
No matter the medium, the benefits that people who tap into their imagination and creativity experience are limitless.
From feeling a sense of accomplishment after completing a work of art to taking time to relax and unwind, Gowen said he has heard several different reasons why his students enjoy painting.
“For many, it’s escape. The part of the brain that is always in the problem-solving mode is at complete rest during the process of making art,” Gowen said. “One comment I got from a student was, ‘You’re cheaper than a psychiatrist.’”
Reproducing God's works
Gowen doesn’t only pick up his paintbrush when he’s teaching a class. He also finds joy in his artwork outside of his profession.
“For me personally, the benefits take more than one form. I can get lost in a painting, especially a landscape. At times when doing a portrait, I might feel as if the subject and I have become friends,” Gowen said. “When painting en plein-aire – outside on location – I feel an intimacy with nature and a certain unity with the God who made it all. It is then that I am reminded that any talent that I have is simply God granting me the copyright to reproduce his works.”
For others, creating art transports them away from the humdrum of everyday life.
“Exercising the imagination is more vital these days than ever, especially since many of us are guilty of having our noses stuck in our phones during our free time,” Bennett said. “Creating something is a great way to re-center oneself and even though art can be deeply personal, art is also about meaningful expression and ultimately making connections with others.”
On top of art’s calming properties, creating something from nothing often brings joy to the maker.
“Doing art has been proven to increase the efficiency of one’s mind and relieve stress from daily life, as well as being fun to do,” Hill said.
Unlocking creativity
While every artist gleans different benefits from expressing themselves by showing their imagination, it’s not only important to tap into that, but to feed the potential.
“Creativity is something that we can all access if we try and it's a skill we have to practice,” Williams Vasquez said. “Unlocking creativity supports mental and emotional resiliency, which in turn supports physical health.”
For those hoping to turn over a new leaf this fall, the classes at Piedmont Arts could help them explore an artistic opportunity.
“We have the perfect classroom to get messy with tables already dashed in paint. We set a maximum number of participants for our classes to allow for instructors to have enough contact with the participants and we encourage artists to get involved with the arts in general,” Williams Vasquez said. “Be sure to signup as soon as you decide you want to take a class. We close registration a day prior to classes or when classes reach the maximum participants, but we always keep a waiting list too.”
