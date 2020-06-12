It’s an exciting week for art enthusiasts in Martinsville and Henry County. Initially having gone dark because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in March, the gallery lights came back on at Piedmont Arts at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Entering the gallery for the first time in 13 weeks, guests will see artwork featured in two new exhibits on display through July 25 – 16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together and Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics.
And there will be new guidelines for guests in compliance with Phase Two of Virginia's reopening.
No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days is permitted to enter. Face coverings are required at all times. Guests must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between people who do not reside in the same household. Occupancy cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy, if applicable, or 50 patrons.
“The health and safety of our members, staff and community continues to be the most important thing to us,” said Heidi Pinkston, executive director, as part of an emailed statement. “We will strive to make sure all guests will be comfortable and feel safe at Piedmont Arts.”
The 16 Hands display explores pottery, woodworking, clocks and other one-of-a-kind items created by craftsmen who live and work in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina.
“Their work is bold and unique and, at the same time, imparts a sense of the familiar: hand-built vessels meant to carry water bear intricate painted designs; a dresser made to store clothes revels in hand-hewn dovetail joints and turned knobs,” said Bernadette Moore, director of exhibitions and marketing. “Each piece has a sense of history and purpose, yet careful and loving design has elevated each piece into art. When you walk through the exhibit, you feel a connection to the Appalachian roots at the heart of these crafts.”
Dreaming Geometry takes guests on a different artistic journey as it explores Jon Handy’s mathematical designs in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.
“Jon Handy’s work is extremely intricate. His designs are based in geometry, which give his pieces a sense of purpose and thought,” Moore said. “Jon’s brilliant mind is evident in his work, and this encourages the viewer to examine each piece searching for answers hidden within his clever mathematical drawings.”
Along with the exhibits, Piedmont Arts also will resume hosting gatherings as early as the weekend. First, there’s the sold-out Cheeseburger in Paradise Garden Party taking place on Saturday. The following Tuesday, summer camps start up for kids.
“Piedmont Arts will hold two summer art camps for a maximum of six campers per camp. Meritha Rucker will teach both camps," Moore said. "Campers will explore a variety of artistic techniques, styles and materials, while drawing inspiration from the galleries.
“During these camps, safety is our first priority. All campers will practice social distancing. A mask will be provided to each camper through a generous donation by the Uptown Rotary, who created 13 handmade masks just for this purpose. Registration is still open for both summer art camps. Visit www.piedmontarts.org to register.”
Next Thursday artists seeking guidance and companionship while working on their masterpieces are invited to spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot and fellow students. The week after that, the second student summer camp takes off, wrapping up the classes and events offered during the month of June.
