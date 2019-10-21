Piedmont Arts’ latest exhibits take you from whimsy to tragedy and the pragmatic day-to-day, through sculpture, quilts and photography.
The exhibits are “Hands, Head, Heart: Jill Jensen,” “Wild and Colorful World of Barbara Kobylinska” and “Working Men” by Barry Koplen of Danville. They will be on display through Jan. 4.
Kobylinska, a native of Warsaw, Poland, has lived in Virginia Beach for 20 years. She has master’s degrees in graphic design and costume and stage design from Warsaw’s Academy of Fine Arts. Before being a sculptor she has been an illustrator of children’s books and a designer of posters, puppets and stages.
In her sculptures you will recognize many items, even if that requires you take a good long look to do so. Wrenches are the claws on a bug with wide eyes that are construction nuts painted yellow. A colorful rake is the tail of a proud bird whose face is suggested by the handle from a spigot. Another bird is a fan with three short blades, and yet again a spigot-handle face. A friendly, wide face – perhaps a baboon – is topped by a tuft of hair that is a black, rounded brush.
“It’s all about being playful and whimsical, enjoying life and color,” Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore said.
Jensen, who lives in Lynchburg, has seen her work exhibited a few times in Piedmont Arts’ biennial exhibit “The Art of the Quilt,” Moore said.
Jensen finds two major sources of inspiration, her artist’s statement says.
“The first is the natural world around me. Images of landscapes, flora and fauna abound in my work,” she writes. She works from drawings or photographs that she takes at home and while traveling.
“The other source of inspiration for me is the written word,” she writes. “Mythology, works of literature and prayers have all found their way into my mind and heart. They come forth as images created with original prints, paint, fabric and stitching.”
A quilt is defined as having three layers, front, middle and back, stitched together. The designs on Jensen’s quilts are from her printmaking, which involves carving a design onto a plate, then inking and printing the image.
Jensen makes the designs for her quilts by carving onto woodblocks, then transferring the designs to fabric with ink.
Many represent nature, such as the vibrant red, yellow and orange flames of the “Fire” wall-hanging or the hand silhouettes with designs inside of trees in the “Hand” series.
The same woodblock design of canoe was used five times on a deep blue rippling water fabric, giving a feel of steady motion, in “Flow.”
Some of her quilts take on heavy subject matter, such as the “Potter’s Field” collection.
Some art “has been used to call attention to the difficult issues – war, death, misfortune and cruelty,” states Nancy Newhard of Alleghany Highlands Arts & Crafts Center in a description of the “Potter’s Field” posted with the collection. “It’s okay not to like the ideas presented but maybe it is well to pay attention, even if it is uncomfortable.”
“Potter’s Field” shares the name of a Lynchburg cemetery where the poor and the unidentified are buried. It features 13 panels, each depicting a piece of children’s clothing under a gauzy panel of organza, on which is stitched the child’s first name and the way each child in that cemetery had died -- because of the abuse or neglect of people who were supposed to be caring for the child.
The idea for the collection came when the artist came across some baby clothes in a thrift shop she thought might make some interesting prints, around the same time her daughter, an emergency-room nurse, told her about an abused child who had died, Moore said.
“Working Men,” a collection of photographs that capture workers on job sites around Danville, is on display in the John and Judy Matthews Gallery (former Lynwood Artists Gallery). These supersized photographs are printed on metal, giving a bright, shiny effect.
They are men intensely involved in their work, reading plans, painting, barking orders, laying bricks and caulking in construction and revitalization sites all across the city.
