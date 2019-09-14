A popular fall décor item will be available at the end of the month: The Grace Network pumpkin patch will reappear on Sept. 28 at the First Baptist Church of Martinsville, located at 23 Starling Ave in Martinsville.
There are plenty of ideas online touting the best ways to show off the perfect pumpkin. Some people adorn the orange objects with a lace overlay. Others paint their round treasures white, teal or other non-traditional colors.
At the pumpkin patch in Martinsville, pumpkin patch scheduling coordinator Nancy Craig said people tend to go the more classic route.
“I think most people just use them for their fall decorations,” Craig said. “I don’t even know if they use them as much as a jack-o-lantern, as just a pumpkin.”
Those seeking fall outdoor display inspiration – and a photo op – also flock to the patch.
“I know that at the pumpkin patch, they have a display to take pictures there,” Craig said. “It’s really cool to come with your family and go through the pumpkin patch and take some pictures.”
On Sept. 27, the day before the big reveal, volunteers are needed at the church at 4 p.m. to help unload the shipment.
“We rely on volunteers, strictly volunteers,” Craig said. “We are hoping to get as many as we can to unload the pumpkins.”
Last year, the group received a shipment of approximately 2,500 pumpkins. While the nonprofit organization won’t know how many pumpkins they’ll have this year until the truck arrives, the proceeds from each sale will go toward the same overarching cause.
The funds raised from the event will benefit the clients at Grace Network. The nonprofit organization helps people who experience financial lows and need assistance getting back on their feet.
There’s not a specific monetary goal in mind for the fundraiser, but money raised typically exceeds the prices placed on the pumpkins alone.
“We never really know how much we’re going to make,” Craig said. “A lot of people purchase a pumpkin and then throw in a couple of extra dollars just for a donation. Some people don’t even purchase a pumpkin, but they will give us a donation. We welcome any and all donations.”
Those who can’t donate money may choose to give in a different way. Craig has people scheduled to work on weekends, but needs a minimum of two volunteers to cover the morning shift from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the evening shift from 4 to 7 p.m.
Pumpkin patch hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9-5 on Saturdays and 1:30-5 on Sundays.
Those interested in volunteering may contact Craig at 276-638-8300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.