Putting their stamp on old post office

When some people come upon an old building, they see an eyesore. Thankfully for the Old Callands Post Office, a handful of locals saw an opportunity.
Sitting vacant since 1970, according to former Callands postmaster Joan Nuckols, the structure became buried beneath years of natural growth.
Pat Wells, who grew up in Leatherwood and went to County Line Baptist Church in Callands, claimed that if a person drove by and didn’t know the Old Callands Post Office was there, they would miss it.
According to Dale Aaron, who now lives in North Carolina but grew up in the Callands area, the building was almost lost to the elements. That’s when a group of concerned citizens stepped up to save the structure.
“It’s been a lot of conversation over the last four or five years as to whether or not to,” Aaron said. “People say, ‘I wish somebody would do it,’ but nobody actually would take the ball and get going.”
The project to restore the historic post office built in 1885 started gaining traction in 2015 when a group of area volunteers, with Aaron at the helm, rallied around the cause. The grassroots group contacted Roger Jefferson, who owned the building and land, and presented him with restoration ideas. Jefferson agreed to let the volunteers restore the building but did not relent the land.
In April 2019, the group decided to gauge the local interest in restoring the building by organizing a land clearing day.
“Back last spring some of us talked about it and said, ‘You know, I think we should start doing it,’” Aaron said. “We put the word out, and some volunteers showed up. It was pretty amazing.”
The group cleared the trees, shrubs and other plant life growing around the Old Callands Post Office. The multi-day job resulted in seven large truckloads of growth leaving the property.
Treasures inside
After the volunteers were able to get inside the post office, nothing short of a real-life time capsule awaited them.
“We found inside the building the iron service window that looked like a grate. It was still there. The old safe was still in it. A letter organizer, a cash register. The main counter is still completely in tact. An advertisement ad for boys to join the Air Force,” Wells said.
“One of the old benches that used to sit on the front porch was in the building. A gentleman has got that and the safe. He’s having the safe restored and he’s doing the restoration of the woodwork on the bench. There’s metal racks that were still there from where they used to hang the bags with the mail in it.”
With the building having sat untouched for nearly 50 years, volunteers cleaned the interior but mainly focused on the exterior while the weather held up.
The group pressure washed the outside out the building, scraped and painted the original wooden boards that could be saved and either partially or completely replaced some of the boards. Rotted portions of otherwise salvageable original boards were replaced, while the good portions went back up on the building. The group also replaced some of the windows and completed additional work on the structure.
Moving idea
This year, the volunteers plan to continue work on the outside but also focus on the interior. In July, the group plans to move the Old Callands Post Office from it’s current location on the corner of Highway 57 and Highway 41 to Sago Road on the same property as the historic Callands Clerk’s Office, built around 1770, and Callands Courthouse and Gaol, constructed around 1773.
The group originally hoped to showcase the Old Callands Post Office at the 40th annual Callands Festival, also known as the Autumn Potpourri, which allegedly got cancelled over parking disputes a few weeks ago.
Still moving forward with the location change, volunteers hope to have a dedication ceremony when the work is complete this summer. There’s still plenty to do to the building before it will be open to the public.
The 1885 post office’s foundation is made of rough-cut wood with no nails. Over the years, the wood petrified. When the building is moved to the Sago Road location, the group plans to reinforce the foundation by placing a stable, cinder-block base.
The group also plans to rebuild instead of renovate the front porch, citing safety precautions.
“We’re going to rebuild the porch completely because if it’s open and we do have the festival again, it has to be sturdy enough to hold people," Wells said. "So we’re just going to leave the porch like it is until we move it. Then we’ll take the porch off and rebuild the porch once we get it moved.”
Raising money
The restoration project isn’t free. and volunteers are taking donations of all kinds, whether people can give of their time, money or supplies. A handful of local businesses – for example, Callands Coffee with a special fundraising Restoration Roast blend and Max Kendall Lumber and Tin with supply donations – have helped with the restoration. Monetarily, the group hopes to raise at least $7,000 to finish the project. Donations are tax deductible.
Nuckols, who worked at the present-day Callands Post Office for 33 years before retiring in 2009, serves on the committee determined to bring the 1885 structure back to life. She and other committee members are organizing a yard sale in May that will benefit the nonprofit endeavor.
Still in the works, the sale is scheduled to take place on May 9, the same day as the NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for Martinsville. Booths will set up in the field in front of the former Donna’s Diner location, 220 Glory Drive in Callands.
Those interested in making a donation to the restoration project may contact Wells at (276) 734-8854. For those writing checks, please address the funds to “Restoration – Old Callands Post Office.”
