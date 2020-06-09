Linda and Dennis Wilson and their family said they are really missing being able to attend Wednesday night's NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway.
“Oh my goodness,” she said. “We were looking so forward to this race for sure. The night race.”
Even her 87-year-old father-in-law, John Wilson, goes along and sister-in-law Rita Joyce, too – but “I won’t tell her age,” Wilson said.
The Wilson family tailgates in the parking lot, with a favorite meal being “Tacos in a Bag.” They cook in a Dutch oven.
They’ve been to every race for years at the Speedway for years – so dedicated that their son even changed his wedding date when it was pointed out to him that it had been set on a race weekend, she said.
“It’s just something the family does together. Making memories. Good times,” she said.
But not this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has required NASCAR to race without fans in the stands and with few others other than the drivers and their teams inside the confines of the Speedway.
The postponed Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday -- the race had been scheduled for Saturday night before Mother's Day -- and you only can watch via FS1. For the first time since NASCAR began racing in Martinsville in 1947, the lights will be on and the voices will be silent. The roar will continue.
The Wilsons are among those missing out. Typically they are at the trick, where they make sure to “go to as many of the meet-and-greets as possible,” Linda Wilson said, making sure to take her father-in-law along with them.
“Sometimes I get lucky enough to go up in the suites and to meet the drivers,” she said.
The time they saw the race from the comfort of the Pepsi suite, Wilson, “a big Coca-Cola collector … had to make sure to leave all the Coca-Cola stuff at home. You know, purse, shoes, cell phone cases, etc.”
Even though the couple will be watching the race on TV, at least they’ll be fulfilling one of their traditions: having Tacos in a Bag for supper.
To make Tacos in a Bag, prepare all the fixing you’d use on regular tacos, keeping them separated. Cut open a bag of Doritos along its side. Fill it with all those taco fixings, then dig in.
“No dirty dishes to clean,” Wilson said. “It’s inexpensive and convenient, not to mention everyone puts what they want in it: chicken, beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, salsa, hot sauce or jalapenos.”
Many homeowners of houses near the race track traditionally let vehicles park in their yards and fields behind the houses, some saying they earn as much as $2,000 per race.
Some commercial lots nearby have allowed charities and churches to collect money from parking fees on their lots.
The area is quiet now, as the entrance to the Martinsville Speedway is restricted, and the race only will be shown through the media.
Usually between 1,500 and 2,000 temporary staff members work at the Martinsville Speedway on the race weekends. Most are local. However, without any audience, the event will be staffed at around a third of its normal rate.
Many of those who will remain are emergency workers. With or without the public there, Martinsville Speedway still has to meet NASCAR’s minimum staffing requirements for safety during the race. This includes 60 to 70 first responders providing fire coverage of each pit stall, fuel pumps and other locations throughout the infield.
Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series night race. He will be joined on the front row by Aric Almirola. Blaney is currently seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and is coming off of a fourth-place finish Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from Martinsville Speedway will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be shown on FS1.
