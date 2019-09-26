The Rea family invites you to get lost on their farm.
They’ve created a corn maze on 5 of the 250 acres they farm on a patch of land at the Patrick and Henry county borders, off Va. 58.
This is the first year the family has had a corn maze, open Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It started Sept. 14 and will continue through Nov. 3.
Their Log Manor Farms is a 4-generation family farm. It was bought by Gilbert and Rainie Rae in the 1960s. Their son George took it over. He died in 2007, and his widow, Barbara Rea, lives in Ridgeway. Their son, Keith Rea, Tonya's husband, has farmed it as well. The fourth generation, Jorden Rea, Branden Rea and Jacob Rea, all have homes on the property.
Jorden Rea, 32, a full-time farmer, runs the maze, with plenty of help from his family.
The maze-pattern people walk through forms the words “Mayo River Corn Maze 2019” as seen from above. Correct answers to riddles along each intersection show participants which way to turn. Someone sitting in a deer stand overlooking the maze helps along those who get stumped.
Rewards wait at the end of the tunnel: a giant sand pit, tower of hay bales for climbing and playing and a giant toppling tower-blocks game for those still feeling active – and picnic tables under tarps for those ready for a rest.
Refreshments offered at the end of the maze include grilled corn, fried Oreos and drinks. People are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, Rea said.
Also at the end is a pumpkin patch where people can choose their own pumpkins, at $5 each.
A hayride concludes the experience by bringing people from the games area back to the parking area.
“Several families stay for hours,” Tonya Rea said. Groups from churches and day cares also visit.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” she said, “and when it cools off it’ll be much more busy.”
Jorden Rea, 32, said he farms about 100 acres.
He said he got into farming “I guess when I was born.” He’s always farmed on the side while working outside jobs, and this has been his first year plunging in as a full-time farmer.
The idea of the maze came about because “I just wanted to do something different,” he said.
On Sunday 5-year-old Kyla Healy and her 7-year-old uncle Tommy Wheeler were tumbling in the hay and playing the blocks-tower game after their journey through the maze. They are the daughter and brother of Heather Wheeler of Bassett.
Tommy said he was most excited about the blocks game, in which the blocks are stacked in a tall, narrow tower, and players must remove lower blocks without toppling the tower. “I’ve never got to play big Jenga,” which this game resembles, he said.
He said his group had gotten lost in the maze, “so I decided to go to the front of the maze,” where he found staff who helped the family through.
“It was really nice,” his sister said. “I liked the little clues in the maze.”
Admission is $10 and free for babies, or $25 for a season pass. The refreshments cost $1 for one ear of grilled sweet corn or two fried Oreos and for each drink. Pets on leashes are allowed.
The Mayo River Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch are at 460 Log Manor Road, Spencer, about 12 miles from Martinsville, near the North Mayo River.
