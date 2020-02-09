Even though he hasn’t lived in Virginia in decades, Ridgeway native Gregory Jones said he still treasures the childhood memories he made in the area -- and the forests around his home that have been the foundation of his career as an artist.
Some of the fondest recollections by Jones, an artist who resides in Florida but who still visits friends in Martinsville on occasion, in his youth include time spent at his former home in Ridgeway, which remains in the family.
“When I was a child, I lived where there were all the woods in the world to play in behind my house,” Jones said. “As I got older and started having an interest in art, I recalled all of my childhood memories and how I played in the woods so much. The big oak tree that was in our front yard was towering over the whole place where I played.”
This month, the Meraki Artist Resource Center – a newly renovated space in Lakeland, Fla. – will house Jones’ works, “Fifty-Two Years of Trees & Landscapes.”
The show in many ways is a byproduct of memories that Jones said emerged during his first big art class, which was at the University of South Florida in the 1960s.
“We were told just to paint and stretch 40 canvases in the first trimester, which was a short period of time,” Jones said. “All we had time to do was just to stretch and start painting over the canvases. As I started covering the canvas, the things from childhood are what came out and, that’s how the trees started.”
Jones also specializes in mixed media works and creating pieces with found items, but the trees from yesteryear became a hallmark of his work and are a subject he still paints more than five decades later.
The acclaim for Jones’s works came fairly early in his career. He started entering juried shows, which helped get his name and works out into the public and professional eye.
“Down here in Florida, we have a lot of outdoor art festivals and gallery shows and everything," Jones said. "When I was younger, the people running the shows would get jurors from up north a lot to come down and judge the shows.
“They would give them places to go – Disney World and at that time, Cypress Gardens was still a place to visit. Those places kind of lured the good judges to come down and judge the shows. That was important to me because my work was getting more and more progressive.”
He described his signature style as expressionistic but noted that other works he produces are more representational.
“Even though I branched into other areas, I’ve stayed with the trees all my life,” Jones said. “I use a lot of mixed media – paint, found items, screen wire. I’ve done some with plastic bottles that I slice vertical. They’ll fit under glass or Plexiglas, and I’ll paint the bottles. I’ve done a whole series of still life’s and other things that are usually representational, but they’re not realistic, but some of the bottles are realistic.”
In 1967, Jones created a piece of art that only took an hour and a half to complete. The following year, this 3-foot-tall piece won awards at Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, one of the nation’s oldest, largest and most prestigious outdoor art festivals.
The festival featured judges Elaine de Kooning, an abstract expressionist and figurative expressionist painter in the post-World War II era, and the director at the time of The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
Other prominent critics and locations who have recognized Jones’s talent include Robert Hughes, art critic for Time Magazine, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Since then Jones has won more than 100 best-of-show awards and accumulated a list of more than one thousand awards in art competitions. His most recent major best-of-show awards include the Winter Springs Art Festival in 2019 and the Brandon Winthrop Art Festival in 2019.
That's perhaps a key reason why Meraki is doing the show about Jones' trees.
“I stayed with the trees. My work changed a lot over the years, and this show expresses the changes and interests in various types of art,” Jones said. “It’s great to have a whole body of my work and see all the work at one time because that doesn’t happen very often. It makes me think about what’s happening with the environment with the trees.
"You keep hearing about the forest down in the Amazon being destroyed, and out west with the fires. You hear so much about that going on and that comes to mind with that show. Some of them have the color of fire and some people think they look like trees on fire.”
For other artists hoping to hone their craft – or even get started on their first painting – Jones gave some words of wisdom.
“It’s hard for me to give advice because most people that do art paint what they see, but I paint what I feel,” Jones said. “It’s gradually got to the point where I can paint what I can feel and see, but I almost never paint nature from an outside of point of view. I paint it from an inside point of view because that’s where nature is. We all have nature inside of us.
“My advice is to paint what you know. I paint more from the inside because it’s the woods in Virginia that have continued to be of serious interest to me.”
