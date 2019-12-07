Staff report
Debbie Youngman of Ridgeway has published “Laughter in the Library,” a book that tells about her career as a librarian in Virginia and North Carolina elementary schools.
Youngman was a school librarian (now called “media specialist”) for 37 years. “A lot changed in the profession in that time in terms of technology,” she writes in the introduction. “One thing that did not change was the funny things kids said. They made me laugh on a daily basis.”
She jotted down their comments and experiences in a journal: “The students have done the work for me by their honesty and humility,” she writes.
Youngman was in Henry County from 1976-77, where she was a substitute teacher and then librarian, first at Fieldale Primary School and then Sanville Elementary School.
From 1977 to 2006 she was the librarian at Clearview Elementary School in Martinsville.
The memories in her book include this one from 1982: “When Mrs. Elmer’s first-graders came into the library, I began my introduction of the day’s story about ‘Rapunzel’ by telling them, ‘It is a story about a girl with very, very long hair. Does anyone have any idea what her name is?’ I asked. Lottie raised her hand and said, ‘Christopher Gale.’ She meant country singer Crystal Gale, who also had very, very long hair.”
Youngman also was the librarian for First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville for 23 years and has been the president of the North Carolina Church and Synagugue Library Association Library Board and is on the board of the Blue Ridge Regional Library
The book was published through Tom Perry’s Laurel Hill Publishing.
