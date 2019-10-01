Many people don’t realize how many supportive services the Southern Area Agency on Aging coordinates to help older people in their homes, Gloria Hylton said.
That’s why, Hylton said, she asked SAAA Executive Director Teresa C. Fontaine to talk about those services during a recent meeting of the Fayette Street Christian Church’s Christian Education department. Hylton had requested that all area churches send two representatives to the meeting to learn about those services and report about them to their congregations and communities.
SAAA's mission is to promote independence and quality of life for older adults. The organization feeds, transports, counsels, visits and provides other types of assistance, mostly to people 60 years of age and older.
Coordinated by the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services, SAAA serves Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, as well as Martinsville and Danville. It is one of 25 area agencies on aging statewide, serving the West Piedmont District and one of more than 650 such agencies around the nation, Fontaine said.
SAAA is private, not-for-profit, accepts donations and seeks grant opportunities. It was founded in 1976 as Piedmont Seniors and Virginia and “over the years developed the framework for services, resources and support,” Fontaine said. The agency provides services mandated under the federal Older Americans Act of 1965.
“All Area Agencies on Aging are here to promote maximum independence for older people,” Fontaine said.
One popular program is Meals on Wheels, which provides a nutritious meal at least once a day, Mondays through Fridays, to “frail older persons who are primarily homebound,” Fontaine said. In areas too remote for daily delivery, people are taken frozen and shelf-stable meals they can prepare easily at home.
Meals also are served once a week at the Martinsville Senior Center, HJDB Event Center in Bassett and Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton, Fontaine said. These “congregate meal sites” offer both nutritional meals and socialization.
The In-Home Services Program helps with personal care and light housekeeping in two or three 2-hour visits per week. In-Home Services caretakers are not employees of the agency but rather contracted through licensed home-care agencies, she said.
The program also offers respite care, to sit with the person while the primary caretaker takes several hours for personal or other needs. “Respite time is valuable for caretakers. It’s essential,” Fontaine said.
Through a unique state grant, the agency also has a “special respite program,” which provides up to 10 hours a week care to allow the caretaker of an Alzheimer’s Disease patient to take a break.
“That’s a greater level of service” than the standard respite program, she said.
Case management services, also called “care coordination,” help people “figure out what’s available and other resources in the community,” she said.
Staff members provide information and, through a care plan, make arrangements for assessments and “address different issues and areas needing help and support.”
Its home repair program, which stresses safety and accountability, makes homes safer and more accessible for older people. It takes a holistic approach, stepping back to look at the whole home, she said.
Improvements under that plan may include wheelchair ramps and safety handrails in the bathroom, for example.
An emergency services program provides immediate financial assistance, such as with utility bills or rent payment, in times of hardship.
The “chore program” is really “heavy household cleaning,” Fontaine said. That is done to prepare someone for home health care and light housekeeping services. It also includes pest extermination as needed.
The SAAA funds the senior transportation services run by Martinsville Senior Center and Henry County Senior Services. “They are subcontractors of Southern Area Agency on Aging and also offer socialization and recreation,” she said.
“This one is very dear to me,” Hylton said, because she learned about the agency after it provided help at home for a 91-year-old friend who was recovering from surgery.
“With this agency, you don’t have to tell what your assets are” to be helped, Hylton said.
“You are correct; we do not ask about resources,” Fontaine said.
