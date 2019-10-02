What started out as an inside joke soon could turn into the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County’s next major project – and it all began when a Southern drink was ordered outside of the South.
When Leslie Hervey, interim executive director at the local SPCA, has traveled to Northern states or the Midwest for animal welfare conferences, she always has had the same question for the server at every restaurant she has visited.
“It’s been a big joke with me when I travel because I always ask the waitress, ‘Is the tea sweetened?’ And the waitress always looks at me like I’ve lost my mind,” Hervey said. “One of my friends finally looked at me and said, ‘Dang it, Leslie, stop asking. It’s never sweetened in Nebraska.’ It’s just a Southernism.”
Then representatives from North Shore Animal League America, headquartered in Port Washington on Long Island, N.Y., came South. At dinner Hervey ordered her beverage of choice, and those at her tabled followed her lead, and – unbeknownst to the visiting group – they were in for a cultural surprise.
“I’m out with North Shore, and they order tea with their dinner. It comes, and it’s the typical Southern tea, which is half sweet, half not, just sugary,” Hervey said. “They start busting out laughing.”
But that sweet-tea experience sparked a conversation at the table – and then an idea about how to deal with a growing mutual problem: an overpopulation of kittens.
“They say with a completely straight face, ‘Your kitties are sweeter in the South. They’re nicer,’” Hervey said. “I busted out laughing because a kitty cat’s a kitty cat, right? It’s not sweeter in the South. But they kept their straight face and said, ‘No, really. The Southern kitties are sweeter than the Northern kitties.’
"So it got to be the ‘sweet tea kitties.’”
North Shore is the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, and since 1992 it has partnered with the Martinsville shelter to resettle puppies.
The policy allowed local residents with litters of puppies to surrender them to the SPCA in exchange for getting the mother dog spayed. North Shore gave the SPCA $35 for each puppy, which the shelter passed to owners of the mother dog in the form of a spay voucher. Once the mother dog had her alteration surgery, the SPCA took in the puppies. The SPCA also would vaccinate and perform a wellness check on litters before sending them with North Shore. Those exchanges have happened several times a month.
“They would come get our puppies if we gave them two rounds of vaccines, dewormed them and made sure they didn’t have a fever when they came to get them,” Hervey said.
And the nearly-three-decade program expanded a few years ago, when the SPCA reached out to other area shelters to help relieve their puppy populations. The number of dogs younger than 4 months old in Martinsville appeared to be on the decline. When more puppies started to come from neighboring towns and cities, it seemed clear those areas could benefit more from the group’s assistance.
“Basically what has happened over the years is North Shore has fixed our problem. We really don’t have [a puppy population problem] anymore in Virginia. We used to ship three a week, so it was huge,” Hervey said. “The board said, ‘I think we’ve graduated from North Shore.’ We’re very proud of all they have done for us, but I think we’ve graduated.”
And that brings us back to the sweet tea-inspired idea about cats.
The shelter appears to be an influx of kittens. Out of the approximately 120 animals currently housed at the shelter, Hervey estimated that 50 of them are felines.
“Historically, because money’s such an issue with all nonprofits, we have focused on puppies because we have someone who will take them from us,” Hervey said. “It’s virtually impossible for this little SPCA to take in, house, hold and adopt all of these kittens that this community is generating.”
“The banter among the board of directors was, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be nice if North Shore would help us do with kitties, what they have done with the puppies?’” Hervey said. “So that became the banter. We’re turning the queue in molasses, but it’s happening.”
The idea to re-home the kittens up North reminded Hervey of the conversation with the North Shore representatives the night they ordered sweet tea.
“We’re developing a profile of our 'sweet tea kitties' to see if we can get any interest in, primarily, shelters from the North because they’ve done such a good job with spay and neuter,” Hervey said. “We want to see if we can interest either North Shore or another rescue in our sweet tea kitties.”
The future partnership could help offset costs at the local shelter while also assisting kittens with their search for a forever home.
“That would give us an outlet for all of these animals that we’re saving,” Hervey said. “We spend between $300 and $350 on every animal we bring in. It’s probably something we haven’t advertised because people would ask why we would spend that much on a kitten – because that’s what it takes.”
From necessary shots to spay and neuter surgeries to nutritional needs, equipping a pet with all of the bells and whistles for a healthy, happy life isn’t cheap.
“The adoption fee for kittens is $20, so you can see it’s not a money maker for us,” Hervey said. “I really need a rescue to pick up our sweet tea kitties.”
North Shore Animal League recently began construction on a new level of its property, which will house more cats and kittens. Hervey said she’s hopeful for a kitten transport partnership but plans to wait until the addition is complete to pursue that avenue.
“What we’re trying to do is something that would really change the face of the kitten and cat problem in our community,” Hervey said.
In a rare circumstance, the warm temperatures – surpassing 90 degrees during the first week of October – haven’t helped the cat population situation. Even though cats and kittens are currently at capacity at the SPCA, residents continue to deliver kittens to the shelter well after kitten season should have hit its peak. Some of them are only a couple of weeks old. The SPCA is not equipped to handle neonatal kittens – those younger than 6 weeks – because there is no staff member on duty overnight.
Those hoping to re-home their pets are encouraged to try finding a placement themselves, because there's a waiting list at the SPCA.
“They just keep coming and coming. It’s not uncommon to have kittens at Christmas because of the timing of when it gets cold, but I’ll bet we have kittens in January this year,” Hervey said. “I know everybody’s tired of this hot weather, and they are ready for fall, but I can’t tell you how ready the SPCA is.”
If someone’s looking for a new four-legged friend, Hervey encouraged the public to visit the shelter.
“I want everybody to do their part and come in and adopt just one,” Hervey said. “Then we can take in another one.”
The SPCA needs families willing to adopt and foster kittens, which is especially needed for kittens requiring overnight care.
“It’s a great volunteer effort for families. People come in a lot with their younger kids and ask what they can do to volunteer,” Hervey said. “Really the best volunteering that you can do with a young family is to foster neonatal kittens. Raising up a kitten teaches your family unit so much – shared responsibility, taking care of something smaller than yourself.”
If a family agrees to care for a kitten, the SPCA provides everything it needs to grow and thrive.
“If we don’t have very young kittens one day, we will the next. There’s an endless supply of them,” Hervey said. “We give you the milk and the bottles. We’ll give you everything you need. We give you the supplies for your family’s volunteerism. We’ll get it fixed for you and give it all of the shots along the way. Then if you adopt, you end up with a pet that you’ve hand raised. It’s a great family experience.”
