The wisty-eyed old man told me a story ...
Son, times got might hard back in 1931. We were living in Welch, West Virginia. My daddy got laid off from the mine.
After he got laid off, he took to drinking, and then when he didn’t have anything to drink, he just up and left.
Ma, my little sister and I were left with nothing. The neighbors let us get turnip greens out of their patch and gave us a little meal for cornbread.
Somewhere Ma came up with some flour, so we ate a lot of biscuits and gravy.
I was a powerful lonely little boy. Ma didn’t talk much, so the only real friend I had was my little white feisty dog. He seemed to understand that I was having a tough time with the world. Always, he was by my side.
What coal we had, I picked it up around the tipple where they loaded the rail cars. I couldn’t carry much; I wasn’t but 6 years old.
Just bout the time I thought we were going to starve to death, my uncle by marriage came up at Thanksgiving, tied everything he could on an old Ford touring car and brought us to Ellsworth Street in Martinsville.
Everything, that is, except my dog.
Uncle had a job working for the city. He kept a cow, a pig and a flock of chickens in the back yard. Even with the milk, butter and eggs, we weren’t doing much better than just getting by.
We killed that hog about two weeks before Christmas, and that sure did help. But I was terribly sad. Every day I missed my dog, cried and prayed he was okay.
Ma got around to telling me Santa wasn’t coming that year, but I kinda figured that out on my own.
Christmas Eve was miserably cold, spitting snow off and on all day, and all I could think of was how much I missed my dog.
Just about dark I was out in the yard looking up at the snow, and my dog came running around the yard, jumped on me and licked me in the face. Best Christmas I ever had!
All of us sometimes feel like even God doesn’t know our misery, but he does. Don’t be surprised if he sends a dog to get you through it.
My hope for you is that you have a full table, a warm home, someone to love you and a good dog.
Dillard Norman is retired and lives in Martinsville. His Christmas stories are an annual staple of the Martinsville Bulletin.
