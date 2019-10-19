The women who made up the cast of "Pirates of Chemotherapy' in Martinsville didn't let cancer plunder their lives.

All forms of cancer -- but particularly breast cancer -- attack thousands of women in Virginia each year.
To celebrate breast cancer awareness in October, TheatreWorks of Martinsville recently staged a readers theater called "Pirates of Chemotherapy."
A cast of women who have been affected by cancer played roles that showed the various impacts of the disease and its treatment.
These are the stories of those women, including the show's sponsor, Ella Mae Wickham of Wigs Plus.
Ella Mae Wickham
Once hairdresser Ella Mae Wickham was dealing with the treatments of cancer, she said she was surprised with how difficult it was to find a wig when one was needed.
That’s what led her to having a fully stocked wig shop, where she helps women alike who have and don’t have cancer.
However, when it comes to women with cancer, she uses what she went through and has learned to help them.
The day she was diagnosed, she had to get through a Christmas party she had scheduled for her Girl Scout Troop, she said. While keeping on a smile for the dozens of girls, “I just wanted to cry.” Luckily, she had plenty of help from her family, husband Charles, son Rigsby and daughter Tabitha Watkins.
Wickham has three grandchildren, Tabitha’s children, who were in the Girl Scout Troop, she said.
During the year she was going through cancer treatments, she wasn’t able to work much, she said. She had chemotherapy, radiation and reconstructive surgery.
The experience, however, opened her eyes to the general kindness of people.
“You’d be surprised how many people care about you, through the cards and the food,” she said.
Her husband particularly enjoyed the food – especially because she wasn’t cooking, since the smell of it made her sick, she said.
She had such a difficult time finding wigs when she needed them that she decided to start selling them in her shop about a year after she went through it, she said. At first she sold just one wig at a time, until she had built her business back up to where she could keep a variety of wigs in stock. About 7 or 8 years ago, she moved from a smaller shop on Starling Avenue to a former house on Broad Street.
She still participates in a support group, Sisters’ Keepers, which meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the Month at The Wreath Loft in Collinsville.
Freida Bousman
Freida Bousman, 84, got the diagnosis of breast cancer on her 64th birthday. “I said, ‘Some kind of birthday present to get today,’” she recalled.
However, she said she was blessed with how her cancer was handled.
She had a double mastectomy but did not have to take chemotherapy. She took Tamoxifen, a drug that reduces the risk of cancer coming back, for about five years.
Bousman, a DuPont retiree, works part time for FC Tax Service. Her children are Jewel “J.P.” Bousman Jr., Jeffrey Vaughn Bousman and Jeannette Boyd, and her husband is the late Price Bousman.
Roo Porter
Though women should get mammograms, Roo Porter said, they also should pay attention to their body’s cues.
Her first mammogram, taken at age 45, turned up clear, she said – then four months later she found a lump in her breast just by accidentally brushing her fingers against it. She wasn’t even looking for anything.
“Mammography is the best thing we have, but not 100 percent accurate all the time,” she said.
Her cancerous spot was removed through a lumpectomy, and the area was treated with radiation, she said. She declined the option of taking Tamoxifen because she wasn’t the type to take medications regularly, and she didn’t feel that there was statistically enough of a benefit of it.
Nonetheless, she, her husband and her oncologist remained “hypervigilant” about future checks, she said. Her cancer was found 24 years ago, and she has been in the clear since.
Linda Pulliam
Having gotten off easier with breast cancer than many women do made her feel guilty, said Linda Pulliam, 75.
In her support group, eventually she learned how to deal with that “survivor’s guilt,” she said. “We’ve all learned that you can’t feel that way. It’s different for every single person.”
Last year, with a lumpectomy lymph nodes were removed, and she had 19 sessions of radiation, she said.
However, much of her good luck was because of her good health. She was told, “’If you weren’t a really healthy woman at this age,’” she might not have a long enough life span left to really benefit from treatment.
“I’ll go back in November for my big 6-month checkup, and if they find nothing, then I can stay out for a year, and they’ll put me in the cancer survivors’ group,” she said.
She is in the support group The Caring Sisters. She and her husband, Wayland Pulliam, have one son, David Pulliam, and daughter, Nicole Lijoi, and two grandchildren.
Melody Reynolds
When Melody Reynolds was getting dressed for work one day last year, her thumb brushed up against what felt like a jelly bean beneath her skin.
She called the doctor’s office and “they got me in real quick.” On Oct. 3, 2018, she was told she had breast cancer.
“There’s definitely shock. Everybody reacts differently,” she said. “My best friend went with me. I cried on her shoulder for 30 seconds, then said, ‘Alright; I’ve got something to do.’”
An ultrasound and biopsy were done the day of the diagnosis, and she’s been full steam ahead on treatments since then.
She has had four rounds of the chemotherapy that has the nickname “The Red Devil.” “It takes your hair very quickly. It’s heavy duty,” she said.
Then she had 12 rounds of Taxol, which interferes with the cancer cells’ ability to divide, along with Herceptin and Perjeta, which block cancer cells from growing.
Then she had surgery and radiation. She’s currently in 14 rounds of maintenance chemotherapy, which will conclude in February. She’ll then take Arimidex, which reduces the chances of cancer returning, for 10 years – “or maybe life,” depending on how things go for her.
She and husband, Scott, have two daughters, Madeline, 15, and Makenna, 10. They live in Collinsville.
Jessica Riggs
After most of Jennifer Riggs' hair had fallen out, her children lovingly shaved off the rest.
She was diagnosed with cancer almost exactly a year ago. She was 37.
When she started chemotherapy, she was told her hair would fall out in 10 days. It ended up being 14. Her hair falling out was an eerie and weird experience, she said. When she was down to having just a few patches left, a hairdresser friend helped her children shave off the rest.
She has two children, Caroline, 12, and Robert, 10, and a “significant other” who has been a font of strength for her, Brian Tatum.
In November, she had a double mastectomy, and began “The Red Devil” chemotherapy in February. Then it was 12 weeks of Taxol chemotherapy. During those 12 weeks, another two drugs, Herceptin and Perjeta, were added in every three weeks.
She also had 32 rounds of radiation, every weekday morning. As soon as the kids got on the school bus, she would go to radiation – then be at work at Edwards Adult Day Care Center by 8:45 a.m.
“It was hard, but I just tried to keep pushing through, trying to keep some sort of normalcy, not only for my life but for my children’s lives,” she said – “and to show them this wasn’t going to get me down.”
Her treatments are scheduled to be finished in April, she said.
Shar Peitz
Ways of treating cancer were much different when Shar Pietz was diagnosed 38 years ago, at the age of 30, she said.
Her family moved around because of husband Greg’s job with DuPont. When she was diagnosed, they were living in Knoxville, and son Andy Pietz was 4, and Amy Peitz Bunn was 6. Now Amy has two sons, Gavin and Markus.
When her lump was discovered, it was thought to be a cyst. She woke up from what should have been a simple procedure to the news she had Stage 3 cancer which had spread to her lymph system.
“In 1981 therapies were much different,” she said. She had chemotherapy for about two years at the rate of two weeks on, two weeks off. She would be sick for the first two weeks, then barely recuperated by the time she had to start again. After that she went on radiation treatments for about six weeks.
It was so bad that “I thought I wanted to die at times,” she said.
To help her get through that tough time in her life, her husband bought her a horse. “Greg said it gave me something to smile about,” she said – and he was right. “I would be half sick and half fine, but Greg said I smiled a lot.”
Back then, it was unusual to see a young breast cancer survivor, she said, and the hospital used to have her come in to talk with new patients. They encouraged her to come wearing her boots and blue jeans, because it showed an active life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.