TheatreWorks Community Players is going live with a show you can see tonight on the internet.
It will be a dramatized reading of Mark Twain’s “Adam and Eve’s Diaries” at 7 p.m. on YouTube. The readers will be husband-and-wife pair Steve and Joanie McPeak.
The show will be presented this way following coronavirus safety concerns. The only people in the building during production will be the McPeaks, who live together, and director and technician Tom Berry, who promises to be stationed more than 10 feet away from them.
“This is a very funny, ironic portrayal of life for Adam and Eve before and after the fall,” Berry wrote on TheatreWorks’ Facebook post about it.
In a telephone conversation, Berry called it “an interesting work. It’s funny, but at the same time there’s a lot of emotion in it.”
Jerome Tiller wrote about “Adam and Eve’s Diaries” for Adapted Classics on May 30, 2017.
Twain challenged himself, Tiller wrote, to write about Creation from the different perspectives of both Adam and Eve. He quoted Twain as having said, “They score points against each other — so, if not bound together, some of the points would not be perceived.”
Twain wrote the accounts as separate pieces, and they were put together in a book called “The Private Life of Adam and Eve,” published by Harper in 1931, 21 years after Twain’s death.
It was Joanie McPeak who suggested that show, Berry said.
“I suggested this show to Tom because I love the ‘he said – she said’ aspects and the humor – even if sometimes irreverent – Mark Twain shows,” she said. “I enjoy the fact that Eve is optimistic, and Adam tends to be puzzled and a tad bit grouchy over Eve’s efforts – much like real-life Steve and Joanie.”
To put the two separate “diaries” together into dialogue, Berry said, he ended up actually cutting each work into pieces and physically arranging those pieces of paper to have a cohesive play.
“We were casting about for something to do while we were down [unable to present live shows] and had talked about possibly doing livestream for ‘Of Mice and Men,’ but that didn’t work out,” Berry said.
“Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck was a show which would have opened the week shutdowns were announced. It already had been fully prepared and rehearsed.
“I cracked the tech barrier and figured out how to do YouTube livestream,” Berry said, “because not everyone has Facebook.”
Facebook Live is a way many programs are presented, but only people with Facebook accounts can see them, whereas YouTube videos are open to anyone.
By Thursday evening at 7, you can find the show at Theatreworks Community Players Youtube channel, or you can search Youtube for it.
Berry said an exact link cannot be given yet, because that link is not created until the livestream is being created.
Although it can’t sell tickets these days to support itself, TheatreWorks can accept donations to help keep afloat. A link to the theater’s website donation page will be in the show description under the YouTube video of it.
TheatreWorks’ YouTube page also has the full shows of TheatreWorks’ productions of “Julius Caesar” and the local original “Petey and the Big Dog,” and by summer, the production of the local original “Jack’s Guitar” also will be posted, Berry said.
“If it works – if we get some views – maybe we can expand the series,” Berry said. “It’s just a way to stay in touch with the audiences.”
