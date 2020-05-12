Attorney Chris Corbett just has one beef with the top celebrity of Stuart.
He wishes Thomas Stuart would scamper, not saunter, across the street. Otherwise, he puts his life in danger as he goes around making his daily social rounds to businesses.
Thomas Stuart isn’t your ordinary celebrity. He’s not a movie star, but he does have a social media following and a book written about him.
Thomas is a gray tabby who lives along Main Street in Stuart, with Corbett’s law office as his headquarters. He sleeps at night in the hallway outside the upstairs apartment of one of Corbett’s assistants, Erica Cipko.
Thomas first showed up about a year ago, said Stephanie Allen, who also works in Corbett’s practice.
His appearance was strange, because “we never had cats back there” at the back door, “or on Main Street, really.”
The staff started leaving food for him out back, but “he soon realized we had a front door which he could peer into,” she said.
The cat would put his paws up on the door and meow until they let him in. He would stay for an hour … and then for a few hours … until the day he showed up with a problem.
His face had a really bad abscess, the likely result of fighting with other cats. Corbett made sure he got appropriate veterinary care – and had him neutered, to reduce his roaming about.
After that experience, he was pretty well settled into the law firm during the day and Cipko’s apartment at night.
“He still likes to roam,” Allen said, especially when the weather is good. He makes various stops around town.
Thomas comes to the Divine Designs hair salon nearly every day it’s open, owner Teresa Jones said. “He’s just such a baby. He lays in the window on a blanket sometimes, and sometimes lays in clients’ laps … or a dryer chair.”
When he stays until closing time, “one of us will carry him up the street and put him on the steps to Erica’s” apartment, Jones said.
That wandering around town on visits is causing Thomas to get too fat. “He’ll eat anything that anybody puts in front of him, practically,” Corbett said. However, “he’s so appealing and has such an air of familiarity and savoir faire about him that people just naturally want to feed him.”
A dad, too?
Last summer, Thomas lured another cat with him to the office: a darker, long-haired gray cat they call Tiny, because she is.
It turned out that Tiny had three kittens, which the staff thinks are Thomas’, as well.
Tiny and her kittens were distrustful and skittish at first, Allen said, but eventually they came around. The staff found a home for one of the kittens, but Oswald and Gizmo still live with Thomas and Tiny in their little Main Street home, especially the law office.
“Sometimes they sleep on … chairs, desks, in my outbox,” Corbett said.
Clients love them
Having cats around hasn’t hurt business at all, said Jones and Corbett.
Corbett’s clients have taken to the cats “better than I would have expected,” he said. “I’m sure some people have allergies to cats. We generally ask” people if they do, to make sure the cats aren’t around clients who would be bothered by them.
However, one of the first questions clients have is if they could see the cats, he said.
“Ninety-nine percent of the people love him,” Jones said of her salon clients. “It’s kind of a comforting thing. I even have clients come by just to see him. They’ll call and say, ‘I’m in town. Is Thomas there?’”
Sometimes she brings her little shih-tzu dog with her to the salon, she said, and the dog and the cat “greet clients,” who seem to enjoy them.
She added that one or two clients say they are allergic to cats – but if the cat is nearby but the client doesn’t realize it, that person doesn’t talk about having any allergic reaction, she chuckled.
Recognized by chamber
“I think it is great how lots of the businesses on Main Street post pictures of when he comes to visit,” Patrick County Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Adcock said. “He has definitely become a town mascot.”
However, she said, “I think we are going to have to start putting up ‘cat crossing’ signs on Main Street” to protect him from traffic.
“The other day I was turning to come up Main Street, and he was walking across the road,” Adcock said. “I slowed and rolled the window down,” and said, “‘Thomas, get out of the road.’ He looked back at me over one shoulder and just kinda did the ‘whatever’ look.”
‘Thomas Stuart: Town Cat’
It was in the road that Cindy Hollingsworth of Ridgeway had her first encounter with Stuart’s mascot, and the artistic jack-of-all-trades knew right away that she should write a book about him.
She saw him outside the Patrick County Dancing Arts Center one September evening she went to teach a dance class. The students and studio owner Cindy Joyce told her about him, and on her drive home, she thought, “that’s a story I have to tell,” she said.
She learned Thomas’s story from Stephanie Allen and Erica Cipko, then got to writing.
“I took their story of Thomas with them and made it into a true story but put some things in it that made it a little mystical,” she said.
The story is a fictional account of Thomas’ taking up with the law firm and “some series of events that he goes through during the time that he’s growing to be part of the office and the community.”
“Thomas Stuart: Town Cat” is her 10th book but the first made for older kids. Her previous books were geared towards ages 2-9.
“My publishers are telling me it is comprehensive reading, for sixth through eighth grade, and I think adults will like it,” she said.
Originally she has thought to write it in rhyming form, she said, but realized that she “simply really couldn’t tell the story that way at all … I cannot tell it with as much details as I want and be able to rhyme it.”
The book is illustrated by Jennifer Cappoen, who, Hollingsworth said, “did a marvelous job,” and also has photography by Deana Clark, Kim Rakes and Graham Park. The editor is Lynn Coble.
They really pushed to get the book published in time for a release party which had been scheduled for the Stuart library on March 21, Hollingsworth said. The book came out a week before that, but the book release “paw-ty” ended up canceled because of the coronavirus closings and cancellations that started around then.
Books are sold at Reflections in Martinsville, Mattie B’s in Stuart and online on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Hollingsworth has sold about 20 of the 50 hardcover editions she has had, she said, and those online are softcover.
They had been for sale also at Cobett’s office – but those sold out quickly. He plans to restock.
“I thought Cindy Hollingsworth did a great job with the book,” he said. “I thought it hit exactly what it aimed at, in terms of its target readership and everything else.”
“Thomas is a very different kind of cat, to me,” Hollingsworth said. “He has a very interesting spirit about him, and he just is very much a part of a town.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
