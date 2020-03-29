Dancing for the Arts

The teams

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd, dancing paso doble with coach Jane Leizer.

Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie, dancing salsa with coach Shannon Hornsby.

Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis, dancing quickstep with coach Catherine Rodenbough.

Katie Garrett and Rob King, dancing the waltz with coach Kendra Arnold.

Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams, dancing tango with coach Rodenbough.

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg, dancing cha cha with coach Stacey Davis.

Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore, dancing the fox trot with coaching by Jane Leizer.

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler, dancing swing with coaching from Stacey Davis.

Voting

Like "Dancing with the Stars," 50% of each team's final score is tallied from votes and 50% is tallied from scores awarded by the judges during the contest. Each vote costs $1, and people can vote as often as they want. The dollar value doubles by joining Piedmont Arts, or renewing or upgrading a membership. Voting will be done on Piedmont Arts’ website, www.piedmontarts.org. Votes also will be taken during the event

The event

Because of the pandemic, the date and time, originally Saturday, are being rescheduled. The event will be at Martinsville High School.