An old house is bringing new vibes to uptown Martinsville.
Cindy Edgerton of Rangeley has turned the Nicholas Schottland house at the corner of Starling Avenue and Church Street into an events site and bed and breakfast.
Its name? To choose it, Edgerton looked no further than the address: One Starling.
Recently, Edgerton and May Finley McCutcheon Hawfield, the granddaughter of the man who had the house built, sat down together to talk about its history and its future.
The story of this Schottland house and the other Schottland house – part of the present building that is home to Piedmont Arts, a few hundred yards down the road – begins in New Jersey. Hawfield’s great-grandfather, Benjamin Schottland, who owned a mirror factory, sent his two sons, Nicholas and Mike, to Martinsville. This area was the hub for furniture manufacturing – and where there’s furniture, there should be mirrors, he reasoned.
The Schottland brothers started up Virginia Mirror Company and settled on Starling Avenue.
When the house was built in 1925, it was on the county side of the city limits, Edgerton said.
The house is a four-square, typical of the time period, but to be a little different, the porch was put on the side, not the front, Edgerton said. Two, white wall planters that Hawfield remembers always were there through the years still are on the porch wall.
This 2-story, 11-room home includes a foyer; a kitchen with storage, a breakfast nook and a servants’ stairway; plus a basement and an attic. Many of the rooms have raised paneling and custom woodwork and molding. A building assessment report prepared by the National Trust for Historic Preservation called the house "an exceptional example of residential architecture of the period" that significantly adds to the neighborhood's character.
“In the back yard was a wonderful garden” with beautiful roses and a brick wall, Hawfield said. That’s gone, the closer portion remains a yard, but the farther parcel has become the YMCA’s parking area.
Hawfield’s grandparents, Nicholas and May Schottland, had two daughters, Finley McCutcheon (Hawfield’s mother) and Frances Weibel.
Finley McCutcheon and her husband, Robert Bruce McCutcheon, had five children. Besides Hawfield, they are Margaret Wilson McCutcheon of Martinsville, Nicholas Schottland McCutcheon of Atlanta, Archibald Henry Schottland McCutcheon of Mississippi and the late Robert Bruce McCutcheon Jr. They lived on Mulberry Road.
If the names get confusing, it’s no wonder: “There were four May Finleys alive at one time,” Hawfield said. “Finley” started out as a last name, then became used for girls in the family as a double name with “May.”
When she was a girl, after school Hawfield would walk from Patrick Henry Elementary to her grandparents’ house, where warm cupcakes would be waiting, she said.
A different life
In those days, people didn’t have the television on all the time like they did now, she said. They would “only watch the news and a few programs. There were things to do,” usually involving socializing with others.
Her grandmother played the piano, her grandfather sang tenor, and her aunt played violin. They often would play music together, inviting others in to dance.
“Coming out of New York, he had a love of opera and all sorts of music,” Hawfield said.
Martinsville in those years was “very social,” she said, with “lots of parties. It was true of many families.” Her grandmother always would say, “Parties are gifts that you give others,” and also that “you had to be a gracious guest,” she said.
The children would spy on the nighttime parties from behind the folds of the velvet drapes at the doorways. The children didn’t realize at the time that the adults could see their feet, Hawfield said, but the adults indulged them until finally they would send them to bed.
Both the dining room and the breakfast room had a discreet button on the floor under the table. Her grandmother would press it with her foot to call the maid, Hawfield said.
Other hidden features of the house include a bathroom scale built into a wall cavity in the bathroom and an ironing board built into the wall cavity in the second-story laundry area, which includes deep chests of drawers for linens. A miniature ironing board for sleeves pulls down over the standard-sized board.
Although the style of the house was formal, it was not stiff, Hawfield said. “They used every square inch of their home,” not closing off any rooms for so-called special occasions. The same was true of the Schottland's other house on Starling, she said.
A close call
The Nicholas Schottland house has been used as offices for the West Piedmont Planning District Commission until the YMCA acquired it, the Bulletin has reported. In 2005, demolition had begun on the house, whose lot the YMCA wanted to use to build a teen center.
Its efforts to do so were challenged in a dramatic fashion, according to the story Edgerton tells.
The demolition was being “done on Christmas Eve,” a time she suspects the people behind the demolition supposed folks were too busy to notice or do anything about it, she said. However, people who were at the Episcopal Church down the road “saw the bulldozers … came over and called my father.”
Her father, Mervyn King, famous for his knowledge of history – he once lived in Hillcroft, built in 1760 in Rangeley, where his daughter lives now, and has collections of antiques – walked right up to the bulldozer operator.
King asked the operator if he had a demolition permit. Yes, the man said. Did he have an asbestos permit? No – so he had to stop.
Several opponents were present when the back porch was demolished, according to a report published in the Bulletin on Christmas Day in 2005. It wasn’t long before 90 people signed petitions calling for a 90-day delay on demolition so alternatives could be considered.
And that was that. The back porch was gone, but the rest of the house ended up being saved. By the spring, her father and Dr. David Jones bought the house, she said. The Bulletin reported the purchaser as Heritage Properties One LLC.
Schottland family members who had taken out chandeliers and built-in corner cabinets when the house was slated for demolition returned those items to the house afterward, Edgerton said.
Most recently, the house had been rented by Family Preservation Services Inc., which counsels students in area schools.
'Full of joy'
Edgerton has outfitted the house in mostly sleek, modern-style furnishings, purchased from REA, Fido’s Finds and Green Living Market, with a few of her own antiques in the mix. Wall colors include a cool gray and a bold royal blue.
“Everything I’ve done, I want it to be flexible for whatever the occasion is,” Edgerton said.
The downstairs rooms are used for gatherings such as luncheons and club meetings for up to 50. Upstairs bedrooms are rented for $75 a night as the bed and breakfast.
Although the kitchen is spacious and has appliances, those are household appliances, and Edgerton has no plans to convert it into a commercial kitchen, she said. Instead, events with meals would be catered.
Hawfield 35 years ago moved to Chicago, where for 29 years she taught in the Interior Architecture program at the Art Institute. She moved back to Martinsville two years ago.
It is heart-warming to “have someone taking over this home in such a loving and positive way,” Hawfield said. The house was “full of joy – to bring that back and share it with others” is special.
“It’s something bigger than childhood memories," she said. "Just being in here makes me very happy.”
