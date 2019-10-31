By Amie Knowles
On Saturday, the grass won’t be greener on the other side of the fence at Pop’s Farm. It will be blue.
Touring bluegrass band Town Mountain – headquartered in Asheville, N.C. – will perform a full set at an area they’ve come to know during the past several years.
“We love Martinsville,” mandolin player and vocalist Phil Barker said. “We’ve been there a few times and can’t wait to be back.”
Part of this year’s Live at the Rives Concert Series, the show will take place at this nearby Axton music venue instead of the theater, which burned in an electrical-caused fire in September. Officials reported days after the blaze that two refrigerators plugged into the same surge protector likely caused the fire that resulted in the total loss of that 1930s-built performance hall.
Having performed at both venues before the loss of that historic building, Barker expressed condolences to the city.
“We’ve been playing the Rooster Walk Festival for years. Actually, I think we played the first one, if I’m not mistaken. We’re good friends with [promoter] Johnny Buck, and we definitely played the Rives before,” Barker said. “We’re definitely sad to hear about that. That’s a big loss, there. That’s a blow to the community, I’m sure.”
This weekend, the band will share the stage with another talented group also from Asheville, the Jon Stickley Trio.
Traveling to perform everywhere from Pop’s Farm to the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry didn’t happen by chance. Town Mountain’s artists put in decades of hard work to share their unique sound with the masses.
Barker said his love for music first started at a young age when he listened to his mother and grandmother play piano.
“It was definitely around the house a lot, growing up,” Barker said. “My mom was into some folk music, growing up. I remember a tenor guitar being around our house and an Autoharp and stuff like that.”
Their musical influence and talent prompted Barker to take a few piano lessons, but he said he didn’t come into his own style until high school. That’s when he became interested in learning a more diverse array of instruments and performing.
“I had a buddy who had an electric guitar, and it was like I was hooked. I had to learn how to do that after I saw someone else do it right up close,” Barker said. “I played around on the guitar for a few years, and I really wasn’t aware of bluegrass at that point.”
As he played with other people and bands and listened to more records, Barker found himself drawn to groups such as Leftover Salmon and Old and in the Way.
“I saw the Del McCoury Band live in a record store when bands used to play in record stores. I was sitting five feet away from them and seeing that band live, playing bluegrass, was definitely a turning point for me,” Barker said. “I had to learn how to do that. I’ve been hooked ever since.”
Expanding his musical palate, Barker honed the style and joined up with four other like-minded musicians. Playing together since 2007, Town Mountain is comprised of Barker, banjo player Jesse Langlais, vocalist and guitarist Robert Greer, fiddle player Bobby Britt and bassist Zach Smith.
“I would say we’re kind of like an acoustic, honky-tonk band. We really like to play music that people can enjoy themselves and dance around to. It’s not, you know, how bluegrass has this aura of reverence around it, how it’s some old, traditional thing. We like to play and put our own spin on it, loosen it up a bit, take a few influences in that are maybe outside the norm,” Barker said. “The biggest thing for us is making a connection with the audience and making sure everybody’s having a good time. We play music that people can get up and move to.”
The band’s sound and approach are two of the factors that set Town Mountain apart from other talented musicians in the Asheville area. Standing out in a city known for its variety of performers and musicians, Barker noted that originality was also a key.
“You have to write your own music. You have to write your own songs that no one else is playing. There’s a hundred other pickers in town that can play the traditional Bill Monroe songs just as well if not better than you can. You’ve got to have your own spin on it. You’ve got to have your own music, and that’s kind of our motto from the beginning. We’ve always put a huge emphasis on writing our own material. For us, that’s the biggest thing,” Barker said. “That, and keeping your head down and staying with it. We’ve been a band for a while now, and we’ve definitely carved out our fan base from the grassroots up.”
Writing their own songs sometimes turns into late night jam sessions with other artists. That was the case a few years ago when Town Mountain sat down with bluegrass star Tyler Childers and started playing.
“Tyler has been a buddy of ours for a long time. We met him when he was first starting out in Kentucky. He would come to town and stay at one of our houses when he was playing Grey Eagle’s for 50 people. I think he was staying with Jesse one time through town, and they just kind of wrote a song together,” Barker said. “We kind of forgot about it for a while and then on our last record, we remembered that we had this cool song. We wanted to try to include Tyler on our record and he was nice enough to sing on it. I think the song came out really well.”
The song, “Down Low,” became a hit with 141,000 views and counting on YouTube since its release in August 2018. The experience landed Town Mountain and Tyler Childers on the same stage in September, where they performed to a crowd of 10,000. Barker said it was his favorite live performance to date.
“We played the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado about a month ago. For as long as I’ve been going to hear music and see bands, you just kind of hear about it. It’s just kind of this mythical place,” Barker said. “We got to perform there last month, and it was the biggest audience we’ve ever played for live, I believe. It was like, such a unique experience and something I’m going to remember forever, I’m sure.”
