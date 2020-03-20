John D. Rockefeller, considered to be the wealthiest American of all time and the richest person in modern history, once said,"I always tried to turn every disaster into an opportunity."
Two enterprising eighth-graders in Martinsville and Henry County weren't familiar with the quote, but they woke up Thursday morning with a similar dream.
Jordan Vaughn is a student at Martinsville Middle School and finds himself like all the other students in the region - out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We just wanted to make a little extra money," Vaughn said. "So we got some cleaning equipment and headed out knocking on doors."
Devontae Long is a student at Laurel Park Middle School and Vaughn's partner in their newly created business.
"We wash cars inside and out, and we'll do yard work too," Long said.
Both young men were seen walking along Mulberry Road in Martinsville with equipment and supplies in hand, knocking on doors as they came to them.
"We can use your water, but we've got everything we need with us," Long said.
Vaughn and Long had not been at it very long before they took off their sales hats and rolled up their sleeves.
Two clean cars later, and $40 in their pockets, and they were busy making their way a little farther down the road.
"It beats sitting at home and playing video games all day," Vaughn said.
