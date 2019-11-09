John L. McCain’s role in World War II was but a small part of a long life well-lived.
McCain, 92, said that on Veterans Day, what he wants people to think about most is “what all I’ve been through,” starting when he was orphaned at age 7. He was “just a little boy on the street with no college degree – but I made it.”
He has served his country; run his own business; raised seven children, most of whom have college degrees; and now goes about town having fun with senior citizens programs, traveling with family and at other events.
McCain spent his early years in Pelham, N.C., near Danville. His mother died when he was born, and his father died when he was 7. He was raised by his grandmother, but she died when he was about 10 or 12, he said. After he was cared for by a midwife named Mary Heath, whom he still calls “Mama.”
He recalled being hit by a car when he was around 7 or 8. He was carrying a little girl’s flowers, he said, when a car passed a streetcar and hit him. Later, the police came to his hospital room to give him back the change that had fallen out of his pockets.
Heath had rental houses, he said. He rode his bicycle around to collect rent on seven or eight small houses, and “she got the big money” from the other houses.
Bernard Baker wrote in the Danville Register & Bee in recent years that Heath had delivered around 8,500 babies in the Danville area. McCain carries a picture of that article on his phone. “She’d deliver a baby for $15 and come back and take care of the mother, too,” McCain said.
One day as he was walking home from school he stopped to look through the window of a dry-cleaning business. The proprietor came out and asked him, “‘You think you’d like this?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Come on over after school and try this,’” the man offered.
McCain did, and at the end of the week the owner gave him a green overcoat, other clothes and $20. That was the start of a career that had him moving on to a few other shops in Danville, making more money with each job.
Then “the army called me,” he said.
It was an arduous trip to Europe, he said, in a ship on choppy waters. The ship was supposed to go straight, but it took a zigzagged route. One night a storm was so bad men were shaken out of their bunks.
He laughed when he recalled their first seeing land. Back then, a popular song was “Blue Birds over the White Cliffs of Dover,” he said. One of the men exclaimed that he saw a white cliff but didn’t see any blue birds flying over it.
McCain was in Germany during the war for about a year, he said. He was a lineman with the 258 Signal Corps and drove a truck, delivering supplies and troops.
“It was a hard time back then,” he said.
Back home, he married Virginia Scales, who was from the Martinsville area.
Their first two children, John Tyrone McCain, who now lives in Petersburg, and Shirley McCain of Martinsville were born at home. A doctor came to the house for the delivery and charged $45 each.
Their third child, Marvie “DeDee” Cook of Piedmont Estates, was delivered by the midwife, his adopted mother. Many boys back then were named after heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, McCain said. She was named Marvie after Lewis’s wife, Marva Trotter Louis.
The rest were delivered in hospital: Vanessa Johnson of Alexandria; Roberta Ragland of Woodridge; Brinda Scales and Linda Howard, both of Norfolk; and the late Jesse McCain.
“I don’t have that many grandchildren,” he said, “but last I heard, they say 36 great-grandchildren and still counting.”
He does a great deal of traveling with his daughter Vanessa Johnson, because she takes him along on all of the conferences of the Emergency Nurses Association she attends, he said. Their trips have included going to Hawaii, Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
After the war, he went into dry cleaning. For a while he worked at Virginia Cleaners, which was owned by Pulse Thomas – “his mama wouldn’t let him marry nobody,” McCain recalled – when he opened his own dry-cleaning business, Spic ‘n Span. He ran that company for 20 years.
The slogan was “You wear ‘em, tear ‘em and mess ‘em – we clean ‘em, repair ‘em and press ‘em,” he recites with a smile.
Each year he gave out desk calendars with small thermometers attached. They would be brown one year and green the next, in rotation.
Spic-N-Span was on Church Street, across from High Street, Shirley McCain said. Practically all the children worked there, each with his or her own responsibilities, she said.
Back then, she added, the family lived on Top Street. Her father had a wood yard next to the house, where he sold firewood.
"He's been very industrious," she said.
In later years, McCain went to work in the sample room at Stanley furniture, eventually making his way to the top, creating sample chairs. He was “in charge of the chairs” for 12 years, and his shop moved twice to give him more room, he said.
“Chairs are the hardest” furniture to make, McCain said. “Everything else is mitered one way. With chairs, every part had to be compound mitered, this way and that way.”
The chairs he built would be used as guides by the engineers and the factory for drawings and production, he said.
He will turn 93 on Nov. 15, and he recently received a notice from the Department of Motor Vehicles that he would have to come in person for a driver’s exam to renew his license.
“I was scared to death I wouldn’t pass the vision test,” he said. However, when it was time, “I read the first line, second line, third line. I went over there and took a picture, and she said, ‘That will be $20.’”
Just like that, he had passed the test and gone through the process smoothly. However, one glance at his driver’s license shows how relieved he was to have passed the ordeal. As his daughter Shirley told him when she saw it, he said, laughing: “‘Daddy, you’re grinning like a Cheshire cat.’”
McCain said he definitely plans to celebrate Veterans Day with his fellow veterans.
He will have dinner Saturday at the Veterans Day banquet at Victory Baptist Church (5 p.m.), and he plans to be at the Veterans Day ceremony on Monday at 6 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
He keeps up with other veterans, including Don Seville, his partner through the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization which takes veterans to see memorials of the wars in which they fought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.