Having enlisted in 1965, Kipfinger said, he felt inspired to go into the military for two vastly different reasons.
“One thing was I was impressed with benefits that the military offered throughout, on up to retirement, and the opportunity to grow and go through the ranks,” Kipfinger said.
During his time in the military, Kipfinger found himself stationed in a variety of locations around the globe. He completed training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, went on to Fort Gordon in Georgia and spent time at Fort Lee in Virginia. Kipfinger’s stateside service also included stints in Minnesota and California.
He also was stationed overseas, in Germany, Korea and Vietnam.
“I was dodging and darting and moving back quickly,” Kipfinger said.
During his two-decade career he said he experienced highs and lows.
“You have a little over 22 years, so you have a lot of good things that happened, some bad things that happened, but I would think that the vast majority of the service was a good experience,” Kipfinger said.
A memorable close call
In some cases, he said, close calls at the time turned into riveting stories years later. That’s what happened when Kipfinger found himself in a firing line in basic training, learning the ins and outs of his M-14 rifle. The qualifying experience didn’t go as planned.
“It was going very well, and then my weapon jammed. I was in the process of clearing it to continue firing down range when suddenly the drill sergeant started yelling at me,” Kipfinger said. “I was not expecting it, and it scared me. I jumped, and when I jumped, the rifle went off and shot right through his drill sergeant’s hat, the brim. It was shot right through the brim. It scared me to death, of course.”
Having narrowly missed the drill sergeant’s head, Kipfinger said he never forgot the misfire – nor did he fail to recall the punishment he received afterward.
“His wrath upon me was unequaled by any guy I’ve ever met before or after,” Kipfinger said.
To this day, he jokes that the drill sergeant was technically the one at fault.
“He should have never yelled,” Kipfinger said.
This nail-biting encounter left him with a lifelong lesson about situational awareness, he said.
“Lesson learned was to know what’s going on around you at all times,” Kipfinger said. “And don’t let nobody sneak up on you.”
Although he’s able to speak lightheartedly about the close call with the drill sergeant decades later, time hasn’t healed all of the bad memories. He did insist that there were more good than bad memories.
The scars of Vietnam
Kipfinger enlisted at a time when many Americans weren’t in support of the conflict at hand.
“Vietnam was very close. Vietnam was an experience that many disagreed with, had a bad taste in their mouth about,” he said. “But when your country calls you, and you’re part of it, you go and serve.”
There are a multitude of stories about soldiers who returned from combat in Vietnam and were jeered and spat upon at American airports. Kipfinger said he felt some responses like that.
“You were coming home to a nation that was torn about it. And liberal people were not accepting you home,” Kipfinger said. “Many organizations did not recognize you as being a veteran.”
Home was sweet home
Some days, Kipfinger said he still views himself as a work in progress, but he said he doesn’t let the opinions of others affect him.
“You can let things like that eat away at you or you can just cast it aside and move on and be successful in life,” Kipfinger said. “I’m trying.
“Being a part of the American Legion and the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] and chairman of the VSO [Veteran Service Organization] for two years and setting up things for veterans, it’s very important that they continue to be recognized.”
Even though some Vietnam-era veterans didn’t experience a happy homecoming, being back on American soil felt unparalleled to Kipfinger.
“It was absolutely amazing to go to a foreign country and see how their lifestyle was. It was nothing like being in America, nothing like it. Of course the customs and the way they do things was a lot different, but it was nothing like it. They were not advanced like we are,” Kipfinger said. “It was such a relief to come back and be in the community where you were loved an appreciated.”
The career after
Upon Kipfinger’s military retirement in 1988, he went to work for the Department of Corrections in South Carolina for about a year. After that, he took up trucking for Willis Shaw Express for 15 years, where he not only saw America but also drove into Canada and along the Mexican border.
“I enjoyed it. It was an opportunity to earn a living and not really have somebody looking over your shoulder,” Kipfinger said. “It was freedom in doing your job and doing it well and being rewarded with various awards for doing a good job.”
Following his trucking career, Kipfinger joined the American Legion. A member for 14 years, Kipfinger is in his fourth year as commander of Post 42. Much of the post’s work goes to equipping the next generation of America’s leaders.
“We support the Junior ROTC at Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School,” Kipfinger said. “We support them with an award each year for the outstanding JROTC student in leadership.”
American Legion Post 42 also works closely with area nonprofit organization Grace Network to provide assistance to veterans in need.
The post helps veterans posthumously. The group has upwards of 30 prepaid grave plots at area cemeteries for veterans who are homeless or cannot afford a burial.
At Christmas, Post 42 assists with the national gift drive, Toys for Tots, which gives Christmas presents to children whose families could otherwise not afford them.
“Any way we can help a veteran, we’re there to help,” Kipfinger said. “As long as we have the means and funds to do it.”
Although Kipfinger is still an active part of the veterans’ scene in the Martinsville area, it has been 31 years since his last official day in service. Looking back over his military career, he expressed pride at having served his country and encouraged others to do the same.
“They were the proudest moments of my life other than becoming a Christian. I think all men should serve at least two years for stability and growth. The military helps you become stable. Your outlook on life changes toward a positive gain and what you can do to help,” Kipfinger said. “I’m proud of my country. I’m proud of all the servicemen who have served.”
