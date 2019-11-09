Members of today’s new generation of military veterans are not interested in being recognized for their service, nor are they interested in helping other veterans by participating in local veterans’ organizations.
“In 20 years, these veterans’ organizations aren’t going to be here any longer,” said David Kipfinger, commander of Post 42 of the American Legion in Martinsville.
“You talk to a young person today, and they’re not interested in it. Some are hip-pocket members. They’ll become a member, pay their dues, but you’ll never see them come to a meeting. It’s a difference in what it used to be and what it is now.”
Curtis Millner, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, agrees.
“When I retired from the military, I moved back and taught JROTC for six years, and I’ve been with the American Legion,” he said. “We’re actively involved with the local JROTC, and there’s just no interest in joining the military anymore.
“My concern today is the next war. Not only are we not getting people interested in joining the military, the dropout rate – those that don’t complete basic training, those that can’t pass the physical to get in – is just appalling.
“I look at the great job that our Martinsville-Henry County Honor Guard is doing, and I look at those old men out there. There’s no youth out there with them. So, I think we need to do more as veterans to show our support — not only we, as veterans, but also the community. The interest in recognition is falling off and so is the interest for joining our veterans’ organizations.”
Said Paul Shively, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp: “We only have 32 active members [in the Marine Corp League], and we can’t get new, young people to join.”
S.T. Fulcher, chair of the Martinsville-Henry County Veteran Service Organizations, looked over a room filled with aging veterans attending a recent meeting.
“This is the best crowd we’ve had in a long time,” he said. “You have representatives here from all the veterans’ groups in this area. You have a big section of Martinsville and Henry County right here in this room today.”
Said W.C. Folkes: “The World War II veterans are leaving us fast. Recognition of our veterans is a problem. Tremendous change in our society today regarding recognition. The young people are not being taught history in school; they know absolutely nothing about history.
“There’re not too many years before all of us will be gone, but our history... is going to be totally up to the citizens that are in our community and if they are not taught our history, then... there will be no remembrance of what the people in our country have done,” said Folkes.
Thomas Spencer, a member of the Veterans’ Honor Guard and Junior Commander of the VFW, said he agreed.
“We have a program we call the ‘Patriot’s Pen,’” he said. “I go to all three middle schools – Fieldale-Collinsville, Laurel Park and Martinsville Middle School. It is so hard to get kids these days to write a 300-word essay and give it back to me. I might get one or two essays in the county and five or six in the city.”
A need for help
Although the future viability of veterans’ organizations was a primary concern, it wasn’t the only one expressed at the gathering. The decline in health care benefits, adequate housing and transportation needs were all on the list.
Robert Hayzlett, a U.S. Army veteran and a volunteer with Disabled American Veterans, said he works six days a week covering Henry and Patrick counties.
“I try to help veterans get their benefits and help spouses [receive compensation] if their husbands have passed away,” he said. “I’m worried about losing our benefits because if we keep letting people in here [illegal immigrants into the country] and giving them complete health care, the money has to come from somewhere, and we are targets to start losing our benefits.”
Cliff Roop of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services: “The biggest problem we have in this area is transportation and housing.
“Take a veteran that’s come back from a combat area, and he’s trying to readjust to civilian life, and there are a lot of issues with his family, maybe the spouse. Our program partners with the local community services boards and we’re in position that we can pay for counseling. We have a pretty big veterans population in this area.”
David Gilleran, a U.S. Army Chaplain and post commander of VFW Ford Post 4637 in Martinsville said, “Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide. “The greatest concern for veterans in our area is better access to VA care.”
Mandy Folman, mobility manager through the Southern Area Agency on Aging, coordinates the Miles for Vets program.
“We offer weekly trips to the Salem [Medical Center] and the CBOC [Community Based Outpatient Clinic] in Danville, and we just started a new route from Danville to Salem once a month,” she said.
“Mostly non-emergency medical transportation, but we do try to help when needed to get someone to a shelter in Roanoke using volunteer drivers.”
Helping each other
Mark Hinchcliff, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, said churches in Martinsville and Henry County have partnered with Grace Network to intervene in crisis situations.
“There is a place for a meal in Martinsville and Henry County for every single day of the year,” Hinchcliff said. “There’s a list of all that. There’s a lot of benefits available that are not being taken advantage of.”
Despite the challenges of supporting a new generation of veterans who are not following in their footsteps, the aging members of Martinsville and Henry County’s veterans’ groups and organizations have not compromised their resolve.
“The thing you have to look at in this room is over half the people here are retired military from one branch of the service or another. The others have a real dedication to helping veterans,” Fulcher said.
“What I have seen, is all the people in this room have reached into their pocket ... to help veterans.
“Everybody in the room, ministers, people that work for veterans’ groups, people that work for the National Guard, but our posts are not wealthy. We do not have unlimited funds.”
