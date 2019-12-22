On Christmas Day, the traditional image is that families are at home with loved ones or travel to a family member or friend’s house for events that often include a big meal with all of the trimmings, either at a large table or multiple smaller tables surrounded by those who make the season merry and bright.
But if that’s not your thing and you would like to celebrate away from home, you might have to drive around looking for a lighted marquee. Remember how the family in “The Christmas Story” found a Chinese restaurant open after the dog ate their turkey? Options are few.
Some chain and local restaurants offer large-portion sizes of their most famous entrees for pickup in the days leading up to Christmas, but most eateries in Martinsville and Henry County close their doors for the holiday.
But if someone comes from out of town or doesn’t have a place to spend Christmas, there are options.
A handful of restaurants in the Martinsville area will be open on Dec. 25, and the cuisine will range from American options such as steaks and fries to Asian to Japanese and Chinese dishes.
Yamato, a Japanese restaurant located at 810 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, will be open during its typical hours on Wednesday, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. As usual, the eatery will close during the midday hours and will reopen for dinner at 4:30 p.m.
Amber Barbour, serving manager at Yamato, said that the restaurant will serve its typical menu on Christmas.
On special holidays, business managers typically offer to work in place of the servers at the restaurant to give some of the employees time off with their loved ones.
“We want to make sure that we give people the opportunity to, if they want to sit in a setting with their family and they don’t want to cook and things like that, that they can have the opportunity to come here and we can do that,” Barbour said. “We can take care of them while they fellowship and spend time with their families.”
For those craving Chinese cuisine, Shun Xing, located in Martinsville at 101 Brookdale St, Suite C, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
According to Rui Chen, the restaurant’s cashier, Shun Xing will serve its typical menu on Wednesday.
One chain outlet in Martinsville, Applebee’s Grill and Bar, will also be open on Christmas Day.
Located at 281 Commonwealth Blvd. W in Martinsville, Applebee’s will be open from 11 a.m. until midnight on Wednesday.
Melinda Lovell, general manger at Applebee’s, said that the restaurant typically remains open on the holiday — at least for the past five years — and that it will feature the same menu as any other day.
She also noted that the same number of employees who work on a typical Wednesday also will clock in for Christmas.
Lovell said that it’s important for the restaurant to remain open on Christmas Day to give individuals options.
“People that just don’t have family and stuff like that, they still want to go out,” Lovell said. “Or if they’re already done with their family stuff, they’ll have somewhere to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.