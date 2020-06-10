You’ll have to look farther up the block to find Fido’s Finds & Kitty’s Kollectibles now.
The fundraising shop for the SPCA has moved to 119 E. Main St., Martinsville, the former Rimmer’s Jewelers. It debuted Wednesday morning at 10.
The shop is spread across two joined buildings that are sunny and full of light. One is the former Rimmer’s Jewelers. Two massive china display units, where many Martinsville brides once picked out their wedding china, remain, now showcasing Fido’s merchandise.
Fido’s Finds is a division of the SPCA, according to information provided by Fido’s volunteer Alice Ann Blevins.
“Fido’s is a big part of the SPCA, because a lot” of the shelter’s expenses come from it, SPCA Executive Director E.C. Stone said.
“It takes a lot of money to run this building … pretty much, people leave their estates to Fido’s, and that is a big part of our operating budget, just coming from Fido’s each month,” he said. “It’s usually several thousand dollars a month.”
Blevins said the shop made $48,000 in sales – “and that’s pretty impressive, because a lot of that is small sales.”
“Non-profits are having a terrible time raising money these days, so this store is a lifesaver for the SPCA,” Blevins said. “We’ve done very well in the years past, and we hope we’re going to do better this year.”
The store is operated fully by volunteers. All sales, except for the rent and basic expenses, go straight to the SPCA.
Stone said he toured the new building “the week we first looked at it – that was before Tim Martin and them had painted. They were redoing the floors the next week.” He also “went over there and signed the contract the week before last.”
The merchandise sold is all donated, and receipts are given to the donors for tax purposes.
Fido’s Finds does not deliver. It provides limited pickup service; generally, donations are brought in during business hours.
“I’ve been to several places picking up donations and stuff that we take over to Fido’s,” Stone said. However, donations that aren’t up to standard have to be thrown away rather than put on display in the shop.
He said Fido’s is crucially important to the success of the SPCA.
“A lot of people don’t know, this [the SPCA] is not government-supported,” he said. “We get nothing from the ASPCA. This is run by donations and fundraising. We do get a little bit from Martinsville and Henry County, but it takes a lot of money to run this building.”
The store follows all protocols for pandemic protection, including keeping a limit of 10 people inside at once, and people must wear masks.
In fact, the store also sells masks – right by the entrance and the check-out counter. Made by Blevins, the fabric masks have trim, and they have ear loops plus a fabric loop to hold them around the neck.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Saturday hours will be announced at a later date.
To volunteer, call Blevins at 732-6249.
Meanwhile, back at the SPCA, “we’re just getting back to where we were” before sending out animals to foster homes at the start of the pandemic stay-at-home orders, Stone said.
“We were down to seven or eight animals total in the entire building,” he said. Now “we’ve got a lot of dogs and a lot of cats in the building … so far we’ve weathered the storm.”
Most of the 31 cats taken in by foster families have been adopted – many by the foster families who had intended just to care for them temporarily, Stone said. Those tended to be the adult cats, where as mother-cat-and-kitten groups were cared for in foster homes, then returned to the SPCA.
The SPCA sent some of its dogs off through outside rescue organizations, but most of them were adopted out “so it worked out well,” he said.
Most of the SPCA staff has returned to work in the building, he said.
A doorbell was installed on the building, which remains locked. Up to 10 visitors are allowed in the SPCA building at a time, and staff members wear masks.
