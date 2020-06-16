The 10 friends who call themselves BHAT LYFE learned what it was like to maneuver their ways through college – and now they are banding together to help the next generation do so.
The group have issued their first two of what they said will be many $500 scholarships.
Michael Penn Jr. and Victoria Pritchett are the recipients. Not only are they receiving money but also, promised BHAT LYFE member Ron Pritchett (no relation), guidance as needed to help them through their new steps in education.
BHAT LYFE is composed of nine Martinsville natives and one other friend: Pritchett, who lives in Austin, Texas, and works in tech recruiting.
The locals are Jimmy Hunt Jr. of Martinsville, who works in manufacturing and sales; David Cheeseboro of Fairfax, who works in information technology management; Dorian Carter of Charlotte, N.C., in tech recruiting; Tracy Hairston of Martinsville, in transportation engineering; Chris Scott of Atlanta, in HVAC/sheet metal; Julius Hairston of Martinsville, an optician; Arthur Dandridge of Charlotte, in information technology; Dennis Gravely of Nashville, in tech recruiting; and Dwayne Foster Jr., who was from Newport News and now lives in Charlotte, where he is a management consultant.
The guys in the group, who all are around 30 years old, have been good friends for half their lives.
They decided to call themselves BHAT LYFE, which stands for "Be Humble And True." The phrase was a random answer to the questions people always were asking them, about what they call themselves, and the phrase stuck.
Each year the pals take a couple of trips together, such as to Los Angeles, Miami or even out of the country. They also get together annually in Martinsville, where they have hosted community cookouts and a school-supplies drive.
The idea
One evening, as Hunt was sitting around at home, the group’s next project came to mind: Give scholarship to kids who will be going to college.
“I was like, ‘We should do it!’” he said. Confident that his friends would be on board, “I went ahead and said we were going to do it. Then I asked the guys, and of course, they backed me.”
Pritchett said the idea made perfect sense.
Many of the group attended college on scholarship, which paid for enrollment and books, perhaps room and board, he said – but there were myriad other expenses, too, that traditional scholarships don’t cover.
“Some of the things we struggled with were traveling to go to schools, hotel, gas, dormitory things” and more. By having a scholarship, “we could give the money directly to the family to help with those kinds of expenses,” Pritchett said.
It was easy for everyone to chip in $50 to come up with five $250 scholarships, he said.
Then another fellow who’s not in the group – Benjamin “B.J.” James Jr., a Carlisle graduate who now lives in Raleigh -- heard about what they were doing and put up another $500, so suddenly those $250 scholarships became $500 scholarships.
James, who lives in Raleigh where he works in technology, said, "I grew up with" those guys, and "I know what a positive influence they are." That made him decide "to support them, and support the kids."
How to do it
Next, the friends had to figure out how to award those scholarships.
“We’ve got some smart guys in the group,” Hunt said. “One of them drew up the application. Seven of the guys went to a four-year school, so they knew what to put in the application and the requirements.”
He wasn’t one of those who had gone to college, he said, but his wife did, so he has an idea of “how hard it was to pay for college. A little bit of money couldn’t hurt. We knew there were people in the community that needed a bit of help.”
The winners
The scholarship was open to students from all area schools, Pritchett said. There were several applicants who were scored based on a rating system that took into account grade-point averages, extracurricular activities and an essay.
Michael Penn Jr. of Martinsville “excelled in sports” and had good grades, Pritchett said. He has been accepted to Radford University.
“The kid also works hard. He works second shift at one of the factories to help prepare him to get to school.” His application package included “my favorite essay,” that suggested ways to help prepare students for college, including have a day or week of college graduates coming back to help with scholarship applications.
Victoria Pritchett had a grade-point average of 4.1, was an all-district soccer player and has won several engineering competitions. She “excels academically … and from the community engagement standpoint, she was excellent,” Pritchett said.
Victoria Pritchett said she plans to attend Virginia Tech and be in the Corps of Cadets.
“I’m very grateful … really proud to get the achievement” of the scholarship, she said.
More than money
But this doesn’t end with the money for college.
The group plans to “provide a mentorship and guidance to those students as they continue to build upon the successes they’ve had, and continue to promote the academic and extracurricular excellence in our community,” Pritchett said.
“Our overall goal is a strong community, strong youth.”
Hunt said he hopes other groups will “step up and start creating scholarships for the community.”
Many already do, he added, listing Don’t Count Me Out and the Sportsmen’s Club as examples.
BHAT Lyfe didn’t hold its annual community cookout because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, its members probably will continue with plans to hold a voter registration drive in August, as well as a school-supplies drive.
'Help one another'
Plus that scholarship is on track to being given out annually.
The scholarships as a whole show “people from our community that no matter where you live at, your friends stick together and try to help one another out” and also let students see that “there’s better things out there,” Hunt said.
"It's important for people coming up in the community to know they have support, have resources," James said. People should let students know to "reach out. We have your back."
