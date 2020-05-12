WATCH NOW: 'It's an isolated, scary time' -- or, how did you spend life during the pandemic?

Trinity Gravely’s prom was canceled when school was canceled because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the party.
Instead, she had a prom at home, hosted by her parents, with her sister, 12-year-old Laila, as her date.
The girls got the whole hair-and-makeup makeover at home, with formal dresses, then went about town for photo shoots, their mother, Kearstin Myers Gravely, said.
In the evening, they had a formal dinner in the living room, followed by party lights, music and dancing.
The sisters’ prom was just one of many ways people have adapted to the stay-at-home pandemic restrictions.
Lives are disrupted and adjusted. Change has been a common occurrence as we stay at home because of COVID-19. And some of your neighbors in Martinsville and Henry County had some interesting things to say about what they've been doing for the past six weeks or so.
“I used to love to go shopping. Not anymore,” Linda Wilson said. “Now I'm afraid someone is too close to me. I'm afraid to pick something up and look at it before deciding to purchase.
“It was therapy for me to walk through the store. Now it gives me anxiety, and I only go out for necessities. And I come home and wipe everything down. Change clothes and shower.
"Pandemic almost feels like paranoid.”
Gael Chaney and her husband are retired, so they already had been home during the day, but thanks to the cancellation of their community activities, they’re home at night most evenings now, too.
“I still get to monitor bluebird boxes for Virginia Master Naturalists, which is pretty thrilling,” she said.
Many people report watching more television together, such as Lisa Parham Smith, whose viewing with her husband includes Lifetime movies.
Susan Watkins’ church has Bible study and worship services online. That delivers the message, but misses out on the interaction, which “makes me sad,” she said. “Nothing takes the place of hugging and laughing together. I miss my people so much.”
“Waiting for the mail person and the garbage men became the highlight of my week,” Mel Cartwright said. “However, when they closed the Martinsville YMCA, then things got real. The lack of exercise is slowly killing my soul.”
On the bright side, she said, at least it’s gardening season.
Madison Martin said that she has “found a huge interest in planting flowers and starting a garden.”
“I saw spring actually come in,” Khalil Shadeed said jokingly.
STEM teacher Liz Lynch has been teaching online. Her son is a high school senior whose graduation is a car parade.
“I participate in Zoom game nights twice a week with grown-up friends,” Lynch said. “I watch way too much Netflix - and stay socially distanced if I leave the house. I have done a few ‘parking lot picnics’ with friends, where we sit in cars next to one another and eat take out.
“My sleep schedule seemed to flip; I am mostly nocturnal. I am very nervous about COVID. My dogs are thrilled that we are home, my cats don’t seem to care,” Lynch said.
Stephanie Buck Agee just got a short time off her work, so she used it to get things done around the house and spend time with her son.
Erin Jenkins said she’s had plenty of time for cooking. Her kids, who usually would ask to eat out, “are eating and not complaining about having to eat at home, [and] at times even asking me to ‘make that again.’”
Though she tries a few new recipes, she said, she normally sticks with foods she knows her kids would eat.
On the topic of food, “my” pants got smaller,” Jeffrey Belcher said.
Many people report missing their families, such as Linda Wilson, who has no visitors.
The family of Sherry Vestal, on the other hand, have an arrangement worked out. “My son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters come every day, but only because we as a family agreed that they only come here and nowhere else,” she said. “My 89-year-old mom lives with me, and I’m trying to avoid exposure for her.”
Vestal, who is the school nurse coordinator for Henry County Public Schools, said she will “be glad when school resumes and my ‘work normal’ resumes.”
Many people have learned how to use video-conference technology. Vestal said she enjoys her Zoom and Google Meet webinars to keep up with her coworkers.
“I hate video calls, but this has pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Deanna Jones said. “I’m learning more about technology.”
Dance teacher Teresa Martin said she is “trying to make the best of it,” which includes leading dances classes over Zoom and entering her teams into virtual competitions. Dawn Vaughn’s son’s Boy Scout troop had a Zoom meeting that even included a scavenger hunt.
Jones said she has appreciated seeing “so much kindness” in the community.
Sarah Myler has appreciated that her neighbor’s father has been mowing her lawn during this time.
Jan Turner has sewn hundreds of masks she’s given away free to friends and acquaintances.
For some, it’s brought more worries than blessings. Barbara Lohr’s husband “has missed dialysis several times due to his fear of getting the virus,” she said.
Many families, such as those of Melody Hubbard Reynolds and Sarah Myler, are worrying about finances now because of layoffs.
Lisa Harbour, who only leaves the house for basic needs, still finds it “2:55 of nerve-wracking, with a family that is ‘essential’ and still working. … It’s an isolated, scary time.”
