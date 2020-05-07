Area rest homes are creating nontraditional ways to celebrate the most traditional of holidays: Mother’s Day.
Because visitors can’t enter rest homes because of the pandemic-control measures, rest home staffs are helping them connect with their family members inside in a variety of other ways, including video-chats, seeing each other through glass and a drive-by parade.
At Stanelytown Health & Rehabilitation, staff members are making appointments for family and friends to speak with residents over either FaceTime, which is video-chat on iPhones/iPads, and Google Duo, a video-chat app that can be used for either Android or iPhones.
You can make an appointment for a resident to have a turn with an iPad or tablet .
On Sunday, staff will deliver balloons, roses and cards to all female residents, Stanleytown Administrator Kennedy Flynn said.
Meanwhile, Stanleytown residents are making decorations and preparing for a drive-by parade that will be on Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m.
The residents will be outside, 6 feet apart from one another up and down the sidewalk, with signs and decorations. Their friends and families can drive by and greet them.
The parade will be led by the Bassett Fire Department and Martinsville Police, Flynn said.
Just three days later, at 2 p.m. next Friday, May 15, The Landmark Center in Stuart will have a drive-by parade. Residents are making decorations now, Marketing Director Amanda Gray said.
This week, staff are taking text messages and photographs from family members of residents. They’ll print those out and surprise the residents with them on Mother’s Day.
Landmark and Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, on the same campus, will continue with video-chat sessions they have been doing, with thanks especially to the Wood Brothers racing team, which had donated about 30 devices for that purpose, she added.
Meanwhile, many people visit residents through the windows, which will probably go on quite a bit on Sunday, Gray added.
Sunday also starts National Nursing Home Week, said Robert McClintic, the CEO of Kissito, which owns Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center (former Blue Ridge Rehab).
“It’s a great day to start it off with … we have so many mothers in our facilities,” he said.
Mother’s Day “this year is going to be a little bit of a challenge because” traditionally Mother’s Day “is one of the busiest days” of the year for nursing homes, he said.
Because families can’t come into the facility to meet family, they can wave at their loved ones through the windows, he said.
Mulberry Creek also is helping residents talk to people via video-chat methods such as FaceTime and Zoom. Call to speak to the activities director to arrange a time for the resident to use a device for that
“FaceTime is the next best thing if you can’t do it in person,” he said. “You can’t be there, but at least your mom can see you” and you can see her, over video.
At King’s Grant, “like all long-term care facilities, we have our screening processes set up,” Administrator Tammy Shorter said.
King’s Grant has a campus with a variety living arrangements, ranging from nursing-home care to detached houses with their own yards, all on 137 acres.
During the lockdown, entry has been prohibited from the point of a security hut, but from Wednesday through next Friday, visitors have been allowed to enter, with restrictions.
People who want to see residents of the houses may drive by and wave, Shorter said. People who want to visit residents inside the nursing home or apartment building can see those people through glass doors and talk over a telephone.
However, before they do either, visitors will have their temperatures taken at the gatehouse and will be asked about any potential symptoms. Each will be given a mask to wear for the duration of his or her visit to the property.
Visitors to the large building can come to the front door and wait outside, under a covered area, with chairs. The residents they have come to visit will come down, wearing masks, until they enter the “interlock area” (glassed-in foyer), Shorter said. There, the residents will be able to take off their masks.
After May 15 — when the first phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to reopen some restricted access in Virginia is scheduled to begin — “we’ll see where we’re at” on what level of interaction would be allowed, Shorter said.
Calls to Martinsville Health & Rehab (the former Golden Living) were not returned.
“Our ultimate goal here is we want people to be able to see their moms and moms to be able to see their children,” McClintic said.
