Helen Hensley of Martinsville had not expected that her 91st birthday, during the coronavirus lockdown, would be the best ever.
Yet the decorations, cards, calls and drive-by parade on Thursday filled her with a “once in a lifetime feeling,” she said. “I didn’t go to bed until 2 o’clock [in the morning], because I just wanted to enjoy every single thing.”
The highlight was a drive-by parade, society’s new way of having a party during the coronavirus isolations. It was coordinated by her daughter, Mary Helen Hensley, who lives in Ireland but has been stuck in Los Angeles – recovering from what doctors diagnosed as the coronavirus.
“Mary Helen called about 11 or 12 the night before from Los Angeles and said, ‘Please do me a favor,’” Helen Hensley said. “I said, ‘Sure, what?’ She said, ‘Just be in the front yard at 12 o’clock tomorrow. … That’s all I need to tell you. Be sure you’re on time.’”
Helen Hensley followed orders. At noon, “It was fascinating, because all of a sudden the first car pulled up at 12, and it was Nicki Love. It had balloons. She stepped out and took a picture. I thought, ‘That’s really sweet,’” and she thought that was that.
However, “all of a sudden it looked like a train coming, cars, balloons. Everyone was leaning out yelling. Everyone was practicing social distancing — even the cars, it looked like,” she said with a chuckle.
“It was the neatest thing, a total surprise. It was just so wonderful, so sweet of everybody to take the time to do that.”
That was just one element of a great day, she said. Singers from First Baptist Church sang to her over the phone, and one of the singers, “on the high note of ‘Happy Birthday,’ she did a high operatic soprano.”
Lucy Amato brought her the “first blooming of roses from her own garden,” Becky Stone brought a planter full of flowers, and Shannon Hornsby brought plants to plant outside the house.
Ireland’s top-selling author, Patricia Scanlan, sent her a fancy box of Butler’s chocolates in every variety, she said.
Her daughter Beth Gordon of Richmond was there for the celebration, she said.
No test, but diagnosed
Mary Helen Hensley is a chiropractor and Simon and Schuster author who lives in Ireland. She arrives in Los Angeles on March 12 to work on a few projects, including recording an audiobook, “Understanding is the New Healing.”
It’s about how sound frequencies help in the healing process, she said, and will be “the first audiobook to have frequencies that correlate with the mood states and the physical and emotional stated correlating to the stories that people are listening to.”
The morning after she arrived, she woke up “with a very bad sore throat – the razor-blade sore throat,” and soon developed a fever of 104 and had “the most incredible body aches.”
She went to an emergency room in Hollywood on the fourth day of her sickness.
“It was like I was arriving on the scene of an apocalyptic movie set,” she said.
Chairs were lined up outside, and the staff were in “Hazmat suits and the whole nine yards, bizarre.”
The staff asked questions and handled her triage outside, then sent her inside to see a doctor. She was the only patient in that huge ER, she said, which was eerie.
The doctor diagnosed her with the coronavirus without having given her a test, because in those days, tests weren’t given to anyone younger than 70, she said.
He told her, “I have to send you home, but if you find yourself in acute respiratory failure’ – his exact words – ‘then you need to re-present to the ER.’”
She decided to share her experiences with everyone on her Facebook page, she said. Her point was to show “here’s what it looks like every day. … I told people, “This is what you can expect. I feel horrible, but I’m here. I’m OK. You can completely survive this.”
She also ended up with rashes. She lost her senses of taste and smell, and although she feels better by now in all the other ways, she hasn’t regained those yet, she said.
Though she did not have access to a standard COVID-19 test, she said, she had access to a bioresonance machine, “a bioenergetics frequency loop that I was able to test on every day. … I was testing positive every day” for the coronavirus, she said.
Meanwhile, while she was sick, Landon Spradlin of Gretna, the son of her mother’s best friend, Carolina Holler Spradlin, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He died on March 25.
Coming home finally
Though she slowly got better, she has not been able to get a flight back to Ireland. However, her two teenaged daughters will be able to get a flight from Ireland to Los Angeles, she said. They’ll arrive in the U.S. in three weeks, and after some time there, the trio will come to Martinsville.
“I was so devastated I could not be there” to celebrate her mother’s birthday, she said.
She coordinated the birthday surprise with Love, who is her cousin, and put a message on Facebook “for anybody able” to meet for the car parade – “and oh my gosh, tons of people turned up with balloons and signs. Mom didn’t know what was going on. I told her, ‘You just have to be dressed up and outside at 12 noon.’”
Her college friend Shannon Hornsby, who now lives down the road from her mother, helped out and took a video of the surprise.
“I got up this morning and thought, ‘Did it all really happen? Folks were so lovely,” Helen Hensley said.
“It was the treat of a lifetime, such as special memory already.”
